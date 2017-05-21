Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Italian Open finals online    

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic will lock horns with No. 16 seed Alexander Zverev in the finals of the Italian Open on Sunday. Djokovic, who celebrates his 30th birthday on Monday, has the opportunity to capture a record-setting 31st ATP Masters 1000 championship and fifth title in Foro Italico. The Serb is currently tied with Rafael Nadal for most ATP Masters 1000 titles in Open Era history.

Zverev, one of the fastest rising players on the ATP circuit, will be facing Djokovic for the first time in his young career. The young German won a few ATP 250 titles at Munich and Montpellier earlier this year but Sunday will mark his first final at an ATP Masters 1000 event.

The 20-year-old is also the youngest finalist at Rome since Rafael Nadal (19) in 2006 and the youngest ATP Masters 1000 finalist since Djokovic (19), who prevailed at Miami in 2007. He is also the first German to reach a Masters 1000 final since Nicolas Kiefer in 2008 (Toronto). If Zverev can pull off an upset victory, he will move from World No. 17 to World No. 10 in the ATP Rankings. Regardless of the result, Zverev is sure to enter next week's 2017 French Open as a career-high World No. 14.

Alexander Zverev eyeing first-ever Masters 1000 title

“I’m into my first final of a Masters Series, which is great, and especially on clay. On (clay), it’s a very physical game and it’s very tough points all the time, long points. I’m happy the way I’m playing, but I still want to keep improving and I still want to develop my game and get better," Zverev said ahead of Sunday's final, via Fox Sports.

Meanwhile, Djokovic is appearing his first consecutive final at the Rome Masters. He captured the Italian Open in 2008, 2011, 2014 and 2015 and finished as a runner-up in 2009, 2012 and 2016. The Italian Open often serves as a launching paid for players before Roland Garross, the second Grand Slam of the year. Djokovic had to win two matches on Saturday after his quarter-final against Juan Martin del Potro on Friday was interrupted by a thunderstorm. After beating de Potro, Djokovic made quick work of Austrian eighth seed Dominic Thiem 6-1, 6-0 in the semi-final. Thiem had defeated Nadal in the quarter-final. Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live streaming, Italian Open live streaming, tennis live streaming and Italian Open finals live streaming info follows.

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Italian Open finals online

Start time: 12 a.m. (Monday, AEST), 4 p.m. (Local Time, CEST), 10 a.m. (ET)

On TV: Tennis Channel (USA), ESPN (Australia), Sky Sports 4 (UK)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), Sky Go (UK), WatchESPN (Australia, USA)