Novak Djokovic vs Albert Ramos Vinolas live stream: Watch Australian Open online

Novak Djokovic
Tennis - Australian Open - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 18, 2018. Novak Djokovic of Serbia hits a shot against Gael Monfils of France. Reuters / Thomas Peter

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will face Spain's World No. 22 Albert Ramos Vinolas Saturday in the third round of the 2018 Australian Open. Djokovic, a six-time winner at Melbourne Park, is playing his first tournament since the Wimbledon after missing the second half of 2017 with an elbow injury.

Djokovic is coming off a physically exhausting 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Frenchman Gael Monfils in the second round. During the match that lasted two hours and 45 minutes, the temperature hit 39C and left Monfils feeling like he was "dying on the court". After the game, Djokovic said the conditions were "right on the limit of safety" and that the players were fortunate to survive Melbourne's brutal summer heat. 

"I think there is a limit, and that is a level of I guess tolerance between being fit and being, I think, in danger in terms of health. (Today) it was right at the limit. It was just one of these days where you had to stay tough mentally. I think physically it was obvious that you just have to try to hang in there," the 30-year-old Djokovic said after Thursday's victory.  

Djokovic has defeated Ramos Vinolas, his opponent Saturday, on all four previous occasions. The most recent victory came at the 2017 French Open. In fact, Ramos-Vinolas has never won a set against the Serb. Coach Andre Agassi believes Djokovic is primed for a deep run at the Australian Open. 

“If you haven’t played for a long time, anything that isn’t quite the centrepiece of your game can go through a bit of a challenge. With a new service motion and the pressure and the big match and not playing in a while, that was the time for it to get tested and, getting through it, he’ll be a lot better for it moving forward," the American tennis great said on Friday. 2018 Australian Open live streaming, Novak Djokovic vs Albert Ramos Vinolas live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows. 

Novak Djokovic vs Albert Ramos Vinolas live stream: Watch Tennis online
Third Round
Start time: 7 p.m. Saturday (Local Time, AEDT), 3 a.m. (ET), 8 a.m. (GMT)
On TV: Channel 7 (Australia), ESPN 2 (USA), Eurosport, BBC (UK)
2018 Australian Open live stream:
7Pus (Australia), WatchESPN (USA), Watch Eurosport (UK)

