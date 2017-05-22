Novak Djokovic to be coached by Andre Agassi at 2017 French Open

World No. 2 Novak Djokovic will be coached by American tennis great Andre Agassi at this year's Roland Garross (May 28 - June 11). The Serb announced the decision Sunday shortly after suffering an upset defeat at the hands of 20-year-old German Alexander Zverev in Italian Open finals.

Earlier this month, the 12-time Grand Slam champion parted with his entire coaching team. Djokovic, in the middle of his worst season since 2010, relinquished the World No. 1 ranking to Andy Murray last November before enduring a shocking second-round defeat at the 2017 Australian Open to Denis Istomin. The 29-year-old reached the semi-finals of last week's Madrid Open Masters before the finals loss at Rome. Djokovic, who suffered back-to-back losses to Nick Kyrgios in Acapulco and Indian Wells hasn't won an ATP Masters 1000 title since last July's Canada Masters (Rogers Cup).

"I spoke to Andre the last couple weeks on the phone, and we decided to get together in Paris (2017 French Open). So he's going to be there. We'll see what (the) future brings," Djokovic told reporters Sunday, via ESPN.

Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi not making 'long-term commitment'

The Serb added that Agassi won't be around for the entirety of the French Open. "We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us. We don't have any long-term commitment. It's just us trying to get to know each other in Paris a little bit. He will not stay the whole tournament. He's going to stay only to a certain time, and then we'll see after that what's going to happen."

Agassi, 47, retired in 2006 with eight Grand Slam titles, including the 1999 French Open. "Andre is someone that I have tremendous respect for as a person and as a player. He has been through everything that I'm going through. On the court he understands the game amazingly well. I am enjoying every conversation that I have with him.

"But also, on the other hand, he's someone that nurtures the family values, philanthropy work. He's a very humble man, is very educated. He's a person that can contribute to my life on and off the court a lot. I'm very excited to see what is ahead of us," added Djokovic, who captured a career Grand Slam when he prevailed at Roland Garross last year. With a healthy Rafael Nadal storming into this year's French Open, odds makers don't expect Djokovic to end his Grand Slam drought in the near future. However, on paper, the 12-time Grand Slam winner can't be ruled out just yet.