Novak Djokovic after Miami Masters loss: 'It's not working'

By @saihoops on
Novak Djokovic, Miami Masters
Mar 23, 2018; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after losing a game against Benoit Paire of France (not pictured) on day four of the Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park. Paire won 6-3, 6-4. USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke

Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's struggles went from bad to worse Friday (Saturday AEDT)  when he suffered a 6-3 6-4 loss to Benoit Paire to crash out of the Miami Masters. It was another Djokovic, who is trying to find his rhythm after being sidelined for most of 2017 with an elbow injury.

After a disappointing Australian Open campaign, Djokovic underwent a minor surgical procedure on the same elbow, with hopes of returning to his best form for the European clay court season. However, Djokovic has now suffered back-to-back first round exits at Indian Wells and Key Biscayne, Florida.

The latest loss has Djokovic feeling helpless. “I’m trying, but it’s not working. That’s all it is. I mean, obviously I’m not feeling great when I’m playing this way. Of course I want to be able to play as well as I want to play. Just, it’s impossible at the moment. That’s all,” a disappointed Djokovic said after the loss to Paire.

Paire, the 28-year-old Frenchman, broke Djokovic in the seventh game of the opening set before a more comfortable run in the second set. 

“I felt I started the match well, first six games. Then I just ran out of gas. He was serving well. I just wasn’t able to break him down. He was just coming up with the good shots at the right time. It happened very fast," added Djokovic.

Prior to the start of the Miami Masters, Djokovic said he was finding himself playing without pain "for the first time in years". The Serbian was convinced that only lack of math fitness was preventing him from returning to top form. However, Djokovic began doubting himself again after the latest shock defeat.

“I wanted to come to Indian Wells and Miami because I wanted to see whether I can play a match. I love playing on the hard court. I wanted to get a couple of tournaments before the clay court season starts. I obviously wasn’t ready for that," said Djokovic before pondering his availability for the Monte Carlo Masters (Aril 14-22).

Join the Discussion
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Novak Djokovic after Miami Masters loss: 'It's not working'
Los Angeles Lakers vs Detroit Pistons live stream: Watch NBA online
Steve Smith, David Warner could get life ban from Cricket Australia
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out for at least three weeks
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star vows to return quickly
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star vows to return quickly
Liverpool can beat Manchester City in Champions League, believes Lothar Matthaus
Liverpool can beat Manchester City in Champions League, believes Lothar Matthaus
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked pictures of zombies
‘Outlander’ season 4: Tobias Menzies could be back
'Coronation Street' spoilers from March 26-30 [VIDEOS]
‘Star Trek Discovery’ season 2 may explore Section 31
'Aquaman' movie: Director won't release a 'subpar' trailer
‘Aquaman’ director justifies delay in trailer release
'Star Wars: Episode 9': Mark Hamill wants a 'frightening' Force Ghost
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’: Mark Hamill’s ideas about Luke’s return
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car