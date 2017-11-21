Notable Black Friday 2017 deals: Save big on games and gadgets

Black Friday 2017 is not happening until the end of the week, but that doesn’t stop retailers from releasing early deals on games and gadgets. Most of the bargains began as early as last week, and fortunately, several of them are still ongoing.

Listed below are some of the notable ones. Prices are or have been converted to Australian dollars.

Black Friday deals on games

Microsoft is currently providing discounts on Xbox games, particularly for Xbox Live Gold members. “Assassin’s Creed: Origins,” for instance, can be snatched for only $69.97. “Grand Theft Auto V,” on the other hand, costs $49.98. Other discounts include “Final Fantasy XV” for $27.98, “Mass Effect: Andromeda” for $19.98 and “Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition” for $24.98.

What if you’re not a member of Xbox Live Gold? Have no fear, as Microsoft is offering sign-ups worth $1 good for one month.

Meanwhile, leading Australian game retailer EB Games is also holding a Christmas sale. While not exactly an official Black Friday offering, the deals are worth checking out. “Wolfenstein: The New Order” costs $19 for both PS4 and Xbox One, while it comes for $15 for the PC. Also, “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” is priced at $28 and $23, respectively. More deals can be found on the retailer’s official website.

Black Friday deals on gadgets

Plenty of Australian tech stores are not backing down on early Black Friday discounts. Take Mwave, for example. It currently offers CPUs like an unlocked AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X for $1,149 from $1,399. Another noteworthy discount includes the Ryzen 7 1800X for $449, as well as the Ryzen 5 1600X for $285.

Sony, of course, is not backing down. It’s offering monitors like the X67E 4K HDR Smart TV with ClearAudio+ for $1,499 and the 75" X8500E 4K HDR TV with TRILUMINOS Display for $3,999. There are plenty more on its website, where you can see discounts for cameras and PlayStation devices.

Dell has deals, too. Laptops and PC parts can be bought with up to 40% discounts. Its official site lists down the items up for sale.

These are just some of the best deals available before Black Friday 2017. November 24 is expected to be one of the busiest days for consumers, so it may be wise to go shopping at an earlier time. Of course, the decision’s up to you, since it always pays to be a responsible buyer.