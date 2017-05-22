Nokia 9 release date, price and specs: Leaked images show LED flash, 4K recording and dual-lens system

By @ritwikroy1985 on
Nokia Logo
A partial view of an Android logo displayed on a LCD screen is seen through a Nokia logo in the central Bosnian town of Zenica in this photo illustration taken, February 25, 2014. Reuters/Dado Ruvic

A recent leak may have revealed details about the Nokia 9 smartphone. Photos of the flagship phone from HMD Global, a Finnish start-up, have been posted online. They show a high-end Android handset that experts believe is the much-awaited flagship.

However, there is no clear image of the entire phone as it is seen enclosed in a blue case. The casing is to prevent the phone from getting leaked in public. After all, handsets need to be tested in the outside world. Some of the details that are visible are the LED flash, 4K recording and dual-lens system. It will be interesting to see how the Nokia 9 handset fares against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and soon to be released Galaxy Note 8 and iPhone 8.

The blue casing in the leaked images shows cut-outs for some buttons on the edge of the handset. In fact, this is very similar to the Nokia 6 handset. There are cut-outs for a USB-C port and exposed speakers at the base of the handset. The handset will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. There are several reports claiming that HMD Global will be releasing seven Nokia handsets this year. The company has already showcased Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 3310 at the Mobile World Congress.

Last week, a leaked video showed two larger handsets that experts believe are the Nokia 7 and Nokia 8 handsets. These two are expected sometime in these summer months. If Nokia really wants people to take its handsets seriously, it needs to come out with one that will match the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone 8. The recent leak, showcasing the alleged Nokia 9 handset, could be Nokia’s claim to fame once again. Fans are expecting the handset to be unveiled sometime in June, July or August.

But that does not mean fans will be able to buy the handset immediately. They may actually be able to do so at the end of quarter three or even later. This makes the release month to be September. The smartphone is also expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. According to Tech Radar, the handset will most-likely cost the same as the Galaxy S8. This is very much possible because up to now all rumours have pointed at premium specs. Stay tuned on IBT AU for more updates on the Nokia 9 smartphone.

