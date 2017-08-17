Nokia 8 launches, boasts of Zeiss optics and live streaming features

The Nokia 8 is an aluminium-fortified Android smartphone that boasts of Zeiss optics and live streaming features.

HMD Global on Thursday launched Nokia’s latest flagship, the Nokia 8. The aluminium fortified Android smartphone boasts of Zeiss optics and live streaming features. It hits globally in September.

The new 5.3-inch Nokia flagship sports an IPS LCD QHD display with a 1,440 x 2,560 resolution and 554 PPI pixel density, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It packs a Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 octa-core chipset and an Adreno 540 GPU with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage. An external microSD card slot is also available that’s expandable up to 256 GB.

Enhanced with Zeiss optics, the Nokia 8 furnishes a dual 13 MP main camera with an f/2.0 aperture, optical image stabilisation, and dual-LED (dual tone) flash. The rear shooter can record 2016p videos at 30 FPS. Its front-facing snapper is a single 13 MP camera with the same f/2.0 lens. Users that are into live streaming can take advantage of the handset’s Dual-Sight mode for extreme convenience.

“The Nokia 8 introduces a world-first in enabling Dual-Sight video to be live streamed natively and in real-time to social feeds such as Facebook and YouTube,” according to HMD Global. “Dual-Sight simultaneously harnesses both the front and rear cameras in a split screen visual for both photos and videos. With just one touch, this world-first live stream capability gives more immersive experiences for those who love to create and share special memories.”

The device is also the first handset to feature Nokia OZO Audio, which boasts of spatial 360-degree “Hollywood” audio technology. It houses a 3,090 mAh non-removable lithium ion battery, is Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 compatible and comes with a USB 3.1 Type-C 1.0 reversible connector. Out of the box, it’s powered by Android 7.1.1 Nougat for easy software updates.

The Nokia 8 is set to be released in September. It comes in four colours: Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue and Steel. The new flagship sells for €599 in Europe, US$699 in North America and AU$899 in Australia. Check out the phone’s tech specs below.

Nokia 8 technical specifications