No first lady for France: Petition against Brigitte Macron's official status

Brigitte Macron (L), wife of French President Emmanuel Macron (R), U.S. President Donald Trump (2ndL) and First lady Melania Trump pose at their table at the Jules Verne restaurant for a private dinner at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, July 13, 2107. Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Almost 200,000 signatures were already collected in an online petition against the spouse of French President Emmanuel Macron getting a formal status as the country’s first lady. Many do not want Brigitte Macron to be given the official title because the petition claims it will cost the French taxpayer money.

National Equality Movement founder and petition’s creator Thierry Paul Valette argued that the referendum must have the power to decide whether to introduce a first lady to France. Valette is known for his campaigns against discrimination and corruption.

“There is no reason for the wife of the head of state to get paid through public funds,” Valette wrote. He said Macron’s wife already has a team of two or three aides, two secretaries and two security agents, and those must be enough.

According to the text, sexist attacks against Brigitte are strongly condemned and there was no intention to call her competency into question. “However, during a time when ethical behaviour needs to be reasserted in French politics, with the adoption of a law notably forbidding ministers and parliamentarians from employing their family members, we cannot sanction the creation of a special status for the spouse of President Macron,” it reads.

The online petition was set up two weeks ago. On Monday, it was close to the goal of having 200,000 people sign it.

Last month, France’s parliament backed reforms that seek to restore trust in politicians. These included measures like banning MPs from hiring relatives.

News about the creation of a first lady status came before France’s National Assembly last week. Deputies from Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s party, La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), tried in vain to add a revision to the bill stating that public funds could not be given to a president’s spouse or partner.

No one currently sits as France’s official first lady. Macron, during his election campaign, indicated that his spouse would have “a fully public role” if he were elected, and Brigitte would make the final decision about her future function, France 24 noted. He said he would create the position for his wife and promised she would not be paid a salary with public funds.

Brigitte, 64, was Macron‘s former high school teacher. She was constantly by his husband’s side during his campaign. She also reportedly helps in editing his speeches, managing his agenda, and advising him on his stage presence. They married in 2007.

