'NieR: Automata' sells 2 million copies, may become major franchise in future

By on
Nier Automata Square Enix
Yoko Taro, Nier New Project Director (L), and Atsushi Inaba, Nier New Project Producer (C), announce a new Platinum Games-developed Nier project for the PlayStation 4... REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

There seems to be no hindering the success of Square Enix’s “NieR: Automata.” The Japanese developer recently announced that the game has exceeded 2 million copies sold in both digital sales and worldwide shipment.

It should be noted that the game had surpassed the first millionth mark in April, one month after its worldwide release in March. Come May, sales reached 1.5 million. This means “NieR: Automata” sold an additional 500,000 copies since then.

To celebrate the continuous success, Square Enix has placed a 35% discount on the game on Steam. The sale will run until September 26 Australian time.

In related news, the developer recently uploaded its annual report for 2017, detailing what’s in store for the company. The report points out that “NieR: Automata” has indeed exceeded expectations, but perhaps the most attention-grabbing information involves the series’ future as far as Square Enix is concerned.

“It has not only reminded the world of the high quality of Japanese games, but also demonstrated significant potential for future franchise development,” the report reads. It goes on to explain that the global download rate for the game is at 30%, higher than the number of digital downloads of “Final Fantasy XV.”

“NieR: Automata” is an action-RPG released worldwide in March 2017. A sequel to the 2010 title “Nier,” it takes place in a post-apocalyptic world plagued with an army of robots from a different world. Due to the scale of battle, humans fled to the Moon. Humanity’s last hope, however, lies in the YoRHa, androids sent to Earth to fight the invaders. Players thus take control of YoRHa No. 2 Model B.

“NieR: Automata” is available for PlayStation 4 and PC. The game received positive reviews upon release.

