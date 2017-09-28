Nicole Kidman talks about the need for women to celebrate each other

Nicole Kidman
Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, U.S., December 11, 2016. Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Nicole Kidman has shared about how she has become more aware of the need for women to support each other. The Academy Award-winner wrote an open letter about domestic violence.

In the letter, Kidman described herself as part of a "global support network of 3.4 billion” as she has talked about why she focused on portraying independent and strong female characters in her acting career. The 50-year-old said it never occurred to her that she must be at a disadvantage because she was born a girl.

This conviction, she said, has been her guide as she pursued her career as an actor and a producer. The letter was published by Porter magazine, which included her in the list of 50 leading women from around the world, which also included Meryl Streep, Amal Clooney and Taylor Swift.

"More than ever, I am aware of the need to support and celebrate each other. I like to believe I am part of a global support group network of 3.4 billion,” she said. Kidman, who won an Emmy for her performance as an abused wife in HBO series “Big Little Lies,” also said it has been her driving force to make it in an industry that remains largely run by men. She also talked about domestic violence at the Emmy Awards in Hollywood earlier this month.

Her appeal to her "strong and beautiful sisters" came following a decade working as a UN ambassador. Kidman encouraged her readers to "realise our respective dreams and goals, who in moments of self-doubt provide the assurance that we are strong and beautiful in myriad ways, and who tell us that yes, we can do whatever we set our minds on.”

The magazine’s special edition also includes letters written by African-American ballet dancer Misty Copeland, Mirror noted. Sexual harassment whistleblower Gretchen Carlson, who received a 10 million settlement against former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes after claiming sexual harassment, is also part of it.

Carlson said he wanted to encourage all women and girls to stop being people pleasers and perfectionists. She added failures must also be celebrated because it is through the hard times when the true meaning of success is learned, adding that if women collectively decide to speak up and stand up, females can become warriors in the path for a better future “for us and our children." Porter goes on sale in print and digital editions on Friday.

