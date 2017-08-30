Nick Kyrgios vs John Millman live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online

Aug 10, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a backhand against Alexander Zverev of Germany (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium.

Aug 10, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a backhand against Alexander Zverev of Germany (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. USA TODAY Sports / Eric Bolte

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios will kick of his 2017 US Open campaign Wednesday (Thursday in Australia) against countryman John Millman. The 14th seeded Kyrgios is expected to make it through to the second week of the tournament due to the plethora of injuries suffered by top-ranked players.

The talented Kyrgios, ranked 17th in the world, is fresh off a finals appearance at the Cincinnati Masters, where he shocked World No. 1 Rafael Nadal in straight sets on his way to a finals defeat to Grigor Dimitrov. Despite an up-and-down season derailed by injuries, Kyrgios is primed to finish 2017 on a high.

The 22-year-old Australian has never reached the Round of 32 at the U.S. Open. And if he were to get that fair, Kyrgios could run into tournament favourite Roger Federer in the fourth-round.

Kyrgios and Federer last met in a three-set classic in the semi-finals of the Miami Open in Key Biscayne. While Federer prevailed 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 in Florida, Kyrgios got the better of the Swiss master during their only other meeting at Madrid in 2015. Both matches went the distance, to third-set tie-breakers. Nick Kyrgios vs John Millman live streaming, 2017 US Open live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

2017 US Open live stream: Nick Kyrgios vs John Millman

Round of 128

Start time: 1:35 a.m. Thursday (AEST), 11:30 a.m. (Local Time, ET)

On TV: ESPN (Australia), ESPN, Tennis Channel (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)