Nick Kyrgios vs John Millman live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online

By @saihoops on
Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream
Aug 10, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a backhand against Alexander Zverev of Germany (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. USA TODAY Sports / Eric Bolte

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios will kick of his 2017 US Open campaign Wednesday (Thursday in Australia) against countryman John Millman. The 14th seeded Kyrgios is expected to make it through to the second week of the tournament due to the plethora of injuries suffered by top-ranked players.

The talented Kyrgios, ranked 17th in the world, is fresh off a finals appearance at the Cincinnati Masters, where he shocked World No. 1 Rafael Nadal in straight sets on his way to a finals defeat to Grigor Dimitrov. Despite an up-and-down season derailed by injuries, Kyrgios is primed to finish 2017 on a high. 

The 22-year-old Australian has never reached the Round of 32 at the U.S. Open. And if he were to get that fair, Kyrgios could run into tournament favourite Roger Federer in the fourth-round. 

Kyrgios and Federer last met in a three-set classic in the semi-finals of the Miami Open in Key Biscayne. While Federer prevailed 7-6, 6-7, 7-6 in Florida, Kyrgios got the better of the Swiss master during their only other meeting at Madrid in 2015. Both matches went the distance, to third-set tie-breakers. Nick Kyrgios vs John Millman live streaming, 2017 US Open live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

2017 US Open live stream: Nick Kyrgios vs John Millman
Round of 128
Start time: 1:35 a.m. Thursday (AEST), 11:30 a.m. (Local Time, ET)
On TV: ESPN (Australia), ESPN, Tennis Channel (USA)
Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Watch ESPN (USA)

Related
Join the Discussion
ATO requires top 1000 companies to report 'contestable' issues
SA business owners expect unemployment rate to rise: survey
A look into an average Australian's pay packet
Australian fintech sector launches first dedicated employment platform
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
ANZ customers being warned over hoax email
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
Australia: 10 highest paid ASX100 CEOs on a realised pay basis
More Business
Danish Crown Prince Frederik turned away from Brisbane bar
How suspected terrorist escaped after Barcelona attack
Aussie teens want 'glamorous' jobs like footballers, actors and YouTubers: report
Body cavity search: woman is suing police for '11-minute rape'
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Idaho Republican suggests it’s ‘plausible’ Obama was behind Charlottesville protest
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
Couple allegedly engaged in sex acts on Vegas flight released without charges
More News
2017 US Open: Roger Federer survives first round scare
Kyrie Irving Trade: Cavs ready to complete trade with late draft pick
Rafael Nadal vs Dusan Lajovic live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
2017 US Open: Maria Sharapova makes emotional comeback, beats Simona Halep
Injured Isaiah Thomas vows to return as 'the same player'
Injured Isaiah Thomas vows to return as 'the same player'
Nick Kyrgios vs John Millman live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
Nick Kyrgios vs John Millman live stream: Watch 2017 US Open online
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Coronation Street' Aug. 30 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Outlander’ season 3: A still of Jamie and Fergus
‘Suits’ season 7 episode 8 celebrates 100th episode milestone
'General Hospital’ Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Lucifer' season 3: Mum will be back
‘Lucifer’ season 3: Another title reveal
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': New posters and movie stills
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Progs leave Ahch-To
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car