Nick Kyrgios vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live stream: Watch 2018 Australian Open online

By @saihoops on
2018 Australian Open live streaming, Nick Kyrgios vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live streaming
Tennis - Australian Open - Hisense Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 17, 2018. Nick Kyrgios of Australia signs autographs after winning against Viktor Troicki of Serbia. Reuters /Thomas Peter

World No. 17 Nick Kyrgios will face World No. 15 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Friday in the third round of the 2018 Australian Open. Kyrgios, Australia's greatest male tennis hope since Llyton Hewitt, is trying to go further than his previous best performance at Melbourne Park, a quarterfinal appearance in 2015. 

After a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) victory over Serbian Viktor Troicki in the second round, Kyrgios called Tsonga "one of his idols" and spoke of his level of excitement going into Friday's match. Tsonga, an Australian Open finalist in 2008, has been a crowd favourite at the Rod Laver Arena for several years. 

"He's (Tsonga) got the fire in the arms. I think it's going to be a good match. Everybody knows what he will try to do, what I will try to do. I'm looking forward to it, he's one of my idols," Kyrgios said on Wednesday.

Kyrgios entered the 2018 Australian Open in arguably his best physical and mental shape in recent years. The 21-year-old Aussie won his first-ever home ATP tour title at the Brisbane International and is no longer plagued by the back injury that hampered his 2018. 

"It was tough, a lot of things going on. The guy in the crowd was crazy. I didn't really know what was going on. The helicopter, that's when I was thinking like, 'Of course, it's at my match. It's just hovering there. Of course, it is.' But that actually made it tough. It was tough to return. Hearing the ball actually come off the racquets is a pretty big thing. I missed four returns. I'm just going to blame it on the helicopter," Kyrgios said of his victory against Troicki.

Meanwhile, the veteran Tsonga is coming off a remarkable 3-6 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 victory over rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov in the second round. Tsonga was down 5-2 in the fifth set but found the inspiration and endurance to pull off a comeback victory. "I'm tired but really happy. I did a big fight, it's not easy to play against these young guns -- they go for everything," the Frenchman said after the win. 2018 Australian Open live streaming, Nick Kyrgios vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Nick Kyrgios vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live stream: Watch Tennis online
Third Round
Start time: 7 p.m. Friday (Local Time, AEDT), 3 a.m. (ET), 8 a.m. (GMT)
On TV: Channel 7 (Australia), ESPN 2 (USA), Eurosport, BBC (UK)
2018 Australian Open live stream:
7Pus (Australia), WatchESPN (USA), Watch Eurosport (UK)

Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
Nick Kyrgios vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live stream: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Roger Federer vs Jan-Lennard Struff live streaming: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
2018 Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios ready for Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
2018 NBA All-Star Game: Stephen Curry, LeBron James named captains
2018 NBA All-Star Game: Stephen Curry, LeBron James named captains
Rafael Nadal vs Damir Dzumhur live stream: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Damir Dzumhur live stream: Watch 2018 Australian Open online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: First scene leaks
‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus on Chandler Riggs exit
'Coronation Street' Jan. 19 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 4: Production designer teases Jamie and Claire cabin
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 19: Anna has an unexpected visitor
'General Hospital' Jan. 19 spoilers
‘Supernatural’ 13x10 spoilers, review: ‘Wayward Sisters’ features fierce women and plot twist
‘Supernatural’ 13x10 spoilers, review: ‘Wayward Sisters’ features fierce women and plot twist
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car