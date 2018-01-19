Nick Kyrgios vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live stream: Watch 2018 Australian Open online

World No. 17 Nick Kyrgios will face World No. 15 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Friday in the third round of the 2018 Australian Open. Kyrgios, Australia's greatest male tennis hope since Llyton Hewitt, is trying to go further than his previous best performance at Melbourne Park, a quarterfinal appearance in 2015.

After a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) victory over Serbian Viktor Troicki in the second round, Kyrgios called Tsonga "one of his idols" and spoke of his level of excitement going into Friday's match. Tsonga, an Australian Open finalist in 2008, has been a crowd favourite at the Rod Laver Arena for several years.

"He's (Tsonga) got the fire in the arms. I think it's going to be a good match. Everybody knows what he will try to do, what I will try to do. I'm looking forward to it, he's one of my idols," Kyrgios said on Wednesday.

Kyrgios entered the 2018 Australian Open in arguably his best physical and mental shape in recent years. The 21-year-old Aussie won his first-ever home ATP tour title at the Brisbane International and is no longer plagued by the back injury that hampered his 2018.

"It was tough, a lot of things going on. The guy in the crowd was crazy. I didn't really know what was going on. The helicopter, that's when I was thinking like, 'Of course, it's at my match. It's just hovering there. Of course, it is.' But that actually made it tough. It was tough to return. Hearing the ball actually come off the racquets is a pretty big thing. I missed four returns. I'm just going to blame it on the helicopter," Kyrgios said of his victory against Troicki.

Meanwhile, the veteran Tsonga is coming off a remarkable 3-6 6-3 1-6 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 victory over rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov in the second round. Tsonga was down 5-2 in the fifth set but found the inspiration and endurance to pull off a comeback victory. "I'm tired but really happy. I did a big fight, it's not easy to play against these young guns -- they go for everything," the Frenchman said after the win. 2018 Australian Open live streaming, Nick Kyrgios vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Nick Kyrgios vs Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live stream: Watch Tennis online

Third Round

Start time: 7 p.m. Friday (Local Time, AEDT), 3 a.m. (ET), 8 a.m. (GMT)

On TV: Channel 7 (Australia), ESPN 2 (USA), Eurosport, BBC (UK)

2018 Australian Open live stream:

7Pus (Australia), WatchESPN (USA), Watch Eurosport (UK)