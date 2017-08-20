Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov​ live stream: Watch Cincinnati Masters final online

Aug 10, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a backhand against Alexander Zverev of Germany (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium.

Aug 10, 2017; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a backhand against Alexander Zverev of Germany (not pictured) during the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Uniprix Stadium. USA TODAY Sports / Eric Bolte

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios will clash against World No. 11 Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the Cincinnati Masters on Sunday. Kyrgios, the World No. 23, has the opportunity to become the lowest ranked Western & Southern Open champion since American Tom Gorman in 1975.

The match-up between Kyrgios and Dimitrov is also the first Cincinnati Masters final sans at least one Top-10 player dating back to 2006 when No. 12 Andy Roddick defeated No. 31 Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Kyrgios, the first Aussie to reach the Cincinnati men's final since Lleyton Hewitt in 2004, is also the first unseeded finalist since John Isner in 2013. Miguel Olvera, in 1960, was the last unseeded champion. On previous occasions, unseeded players have lost 12 consecutive finals at Cincinnati.

Pat Rafter, in 1998, was the last Australian to go the distance at the W&S Open. Meanwhile, Dimitrov is the first Bulgarian to reach the men's final at Cincinnati -- traditionally the final stop before the US Open -- the fourth and final grand slam event of the calendar year.

Nick Kyrgios could march into 2017 US Open with historic win

Kyrgios, dealing with a chronic hip injury, is in the middle of a red-hot streak after beating World No. 31 David Ferrer 7-6(3), 7-6(4) Saturday night to book a berth in the finals. The 22-year-old Australian star dealt a shocking defeat to soon-to-be-crowned World No. 1 Rafael Nadal 6-2, 7-5 during their quarterfinal match on Friday. In 2014, Kyrgios became an overnight sensation when he stunned Nadal in the fourth round of the Wimbledon.

The young Aussie has had his mental health and maturity called into question at various points in his young career. But he's hoping to prove the naysayers wrong on Sunday. "Yeah, I'm obviously excited, but, I mean, it's just another tennis match for me. I'm going to go out there and compete and try and serve big and play big. Whatever happens, happens, I guess."

Grigor Dimitrov, who reached the semi-final at the Australian Open, owns a 1-0 career head-to-head record over Nick Kyrgios -- who is due to climb four places to World No. 17 ahead of the 2017 US Open. Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live streaming, Cincinnati Masters final live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov​ live stream: Watch Cincinnati Masters final online

Start time: 6 a.m. Monday (AEST), 4 p.m. (Local Time, ET)

On TV: ESPN 2 (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)

Live Stream: Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia), Tennis Channel (USA)