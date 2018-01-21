Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream: Watch Australian Open online

World No. 17 Nick Kyrgios will face World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov Sunday in the fourth round of the 2018 Australian Open. Kyrgios, Australia's greatest tennis hope since Lleyton Hewitt, is attempting to go further than his previous best showing at Melbourne Park, a Round of 8 appearance in 2015.

On Friday, Kyrgios put the tennis world on notice with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5) victory over French journeyman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Friday in the third round. Kyrgios rated the victory one of the finest of his young career, especially since Tsonga was his childhood idol. Tsonga, a finalist at the Australian Open in 2008, heaped praise on the young Aussie after crashing out of the first Grand Slam of the year.

“Playing Jo, I was obviously very nervous. He was a guy I looked up to as a kid. Still do. When I saw him out here I was so nervous. No joke,” Kyrgios said. “People think I’m cool, but I wanted him to think I was the coolest person ever,” Kyrgios said in the post-match interview, recalling how he witnessed Tsonga reach the final in 2008.

American tennis legend John McEnroe heaped praise on Kyrgios, calling him "the best talent" he has seen in over a decade. "He (Kyrgios) is saying all the right things. There's time for him but he has the talent to do something big, he has the talent to win this right now," McEnroe said on Saturday, via The Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov, the 2017 ATP Finals champion, owns a 2-1 career head-to-head record against Kyrgios. However, the Aussie had the better of Dimitrov during their most recent encounter, the semi-final of the Brisbane International earlier this month. Kyrgios is currently the odds-on favourite to prevail on Friday and set up a potential semi-final clash against World No. 1 Rafael Nadal. 2018 Australian Open live streaming, Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream: Watch Tennis online

Fourth Round

Start time: 7 p.m. Friday (Local Time, AEDT), 3 a.m. (ET), 8 a.m. (GMT)

On TV: Channel 7 (Australia), ESPN 2 (USA), Eurosport, BBC (UK)

2018 Australian Open live stream:

7Pus (Australia), WatchESPN (USA), Watch Eurosport (UK)