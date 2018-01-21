Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream: Watch Australian Open online

By @saihoops on
2018 Australian Open live streaming, Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live streaming
Tennis - Australian Open - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 19, 2018. Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates during his match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Reuters / Thomas Peter

World No. 17 Nick Kyrgios will face World No. 3 Grigor Dimitrov Sunday in the fourth round of the 2018 Australian Open. Kyrgios, Australia's greatest tennis hope since Lleyton Hewitt, is attempting to go further than his previous best showing at Melbourne Park, a Round of 8 appearance in 2015.

On Friday, Kyrgios put the tennis world on notice with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5) victory over French journeyman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Friday in the third round. Kyrgios rated the victory one of the finest of his young career, especially since Tsonga was his childhood idol. Tsonga, a finalist at the Australian Open in 2008, heaped praise on the young Aussie after crashing out of the first Grand Slam of the year.

“Playing Jo, I was obviously very nervous. He was a guy I looked up to as a kid. Still do. When I saw him out here I was so nervous. No joke,” Kyrgios said. “People think I’m cool, but I wanted him to think I was the coolest person ever,” Kyrgios said in the post-match interview, recalling how he witnessed Tsonga reach the final in 2008.

American tennis legend John McEnroe heaped praise on Kyrgios, calling him "the best talent" he has seen in over a decade. "He (Kyrgios) is saying all the right things. There's time for him but he has the talent to do something big, he has the talent to win this right now," McEnroe said on Saturday, via The Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov, the 2017 ATP Finals champion, owns a 2-1 career head-to-head record against Kyrgios. However, the Aussie had the better of Dimitrov during their most recent encounter, the semi-final of the Brisbane International earlier this month. Kyrgios is currently the odds-on favourite to prevail on Friday and set up a potential semi-final clash against World No. 1 Rafael Nadal. 2018 Australian Open live streaming, Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream: Watch Tennis online
Fourth Round
Start time: 7 p.m. Friday (Local Time, AEDT), 3 a.m. (ET), 8 a.m. (GMT)
On TV: Channel 7 (Australia), ESPN 2 (USA), Eurosport, BBC (UK)
2018 Australian Open live stream:
7Pus (Australia), WatchESPN (USA), Watch Eurosport (UK)

Related
Join the Discussion
JB Hi-Fi shares spike to highest point despite Amazon Australia's launch
Australian startup Canva achieves 'unicorn' status
Aussies bought more vehicles in 2017 and here are top selling nameplates
Queensland property market 2018: Prices expected to grow faster than in 2017
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Australian banks advise employees to work from home on January 29
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
Woolworths names Steve Donohue as new Managing Director of Endeavour Drinks
More Business
Trump told reporters: 'I'm the least racist person you have ever interviewed'
Qatari royal claims being held against his will in UAE
UKIP leader's girlfriend apologises after 'tiny brain' comments about Meghan Markle
Facebook announces changes to News Feed to ensure users' time is well-spent
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
Trump comments about relationship with Kim Jong Un
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
US parents charged with torturing their 13 children, aged 2 to 29
More News
Rockets 'are better' than the Warriors, says Clint Capela
Nick Kyrgios vs Grigor Dimitrov live stream: Watch Australian Open online
Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman live stream: Watch Australian Open online
Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Eagles vs Vikings live stream: Watch 2018 NFC Championship online
Eagles vs Vikings live stream: Watch 2018 NFC Championship online
Patriots vs Jaguars live stream: Watch 2018 AFC Championship online
Patriots vs Jaguars live stream: Watch 2018 AFC Championship online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: First scene leaks
‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus on Chandler Riggs exit
'Coronation Street' Jan. 19 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 4: Production designer teases Jamie and Claire cabin
'General Hospital' spoilers for Jan. 19: Anna has an unexpected visitor
'General Hospital' Jan. 19 spoilers
‘Supernatural’ 13x10 spoilers, review: ‘Wayward Sisters’ features fierce women and plot twist
‘Supernatural’ 13x10 spoilers, review: ‘Wayward Sisters’ features fierce women and plot twist
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car