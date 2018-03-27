Nick Kyrgios vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Miami Open online

By @saihoops on
Nick Kyrgios, Miami Open
Mar 24, 2018; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia waves to the crowd after his match against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia (not pictured) on day five of the Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park. Kyrgios won 6-4, 6-1. USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke

In a showdown between tennis' two rising stars, Australian World No. 1 Nick Kyrgios and World No. 5 Alexander Zverev Jr. will clash Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) in a Round of 16 match at the Miami Open in Key Biscayne, Florida. The Miami Masters Round of 16 match will air at 12 p.m. AEDT on Wednesday. 

Though Zverev has enjoyed more success at the ATP circuit in recent years, Kyrgios owns a 3-2 head-to-head record against the German over five career meetings. Zverev beat Kyrgios 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 when the duo last met in a Davis Cup round-robin match earlier this year. Besides beating Zverev in the semi-final of the 2017 China Open, Kyrgios got the better of his arch rival at the exact same juncture of last year's Miami Masters. 

After outlasting Zverev 6-4, 6-7, 6-3, Kyrgios fell to Roger Federer, the eventual winner, in a classic four-hour battle in the semi-final. With the likes of Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov back home, Kyrgios and Zverev are presented with the golden opportunity to go the distance in Miami. 

On Monday (Tuesday AEDT), Kyrgios inched a step closer to a third Miami Open semi-final appearance with a routine 6-3 6-3 victory over Italian Fabio Fognini in the Round of 32. Kyrgios, returning to action for the first time since the 2018 Australian Open, has been seeded a lowly 17 due to his recent injury history. 

"We both competed. I just played a little better in some bigger points. I knew it was going to be tough. He has a lot of tricks up his sleeve and he's very unpredictable. I knew I just had to serve well, play aggressive and keep the points short," Kyrgios said after putting away Fognini in just 66 minutes. 

Meanwhile, Zverev needed three sets to see off Spanish veteran David Ferrer in his third-round match. The fourth-seeded German struggled to make an impact early as Ferrer raced to a 3-0 lead in their first set. However, Ferrer committed a bunch of unforced errors to allow Zverev back into the contest. Nick Kyrgios vs Alexander Zverev live streaming, Miami Open live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Nick Kyrgios vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Miami Open online
Men's Round of 16
Date: Tuesday , March 27 (Wednesday in Australia)
Start time: 9 p.m. Tuesday (Local Time, ET), 12 p.m. AEDT, 1 a.m. (GMT)
On TV: ESPN (Australia), Tennis Channel, ESPN 3 (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
2018 Miami Open live stream:
Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia) WatchESPN (USA), Sky Go App (UK)

Related
Join the Discussion
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat live stream: Watch NBA online
Australia coach Darren Lehmann to step down amid ball-tampering fiasco
Lionel Messi says it's 'now or never' for Argentina at FIFA World Cup
Nick Kyrgios vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Miami Open online
Nick Kyrgios vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Miami Open online
Thanasi Kokkinakis in heated exchange before Miami Masters exit
Thanasi Kokkinakis in heated exchange before Miami Masters exit
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘The Orville’ season 2: New behind-the-scenes pictures
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has full beard
‘Outlander’ season 4: Sam Heughan back in tricorn hat
'The Bold and the Beautiful' March 27-30 spoilers [VIDEO]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for March 27-30: Jill comes home
'The Young and the Restless' March 27-30 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': ‘Life finds a way’ trailer
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Rexy is back
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car