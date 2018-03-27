Nick Kyrgios vs Alexander Zverev live stream: Watch Miami Open online

Mar 24, 2018; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia waves to the crowd after his match against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia (not pictured) on day five of the Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park. Kyrgios won 6-4, 6-1.

In a showdown between tennis' two rising stars, Australian World No. 1 Nick Kyrgios and World No. 5 Alexander Zverev Jr. will clash Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT) in a Round of 16 match at the Miami Open in Key Biscayne, Florida. The Miami Masters Round of 16 match will air at 12 p.m. AEDT on Wednesday.

Though Zverev has enjoyed more success at the ATP circuit in recent years, Kyrgios owns a 3-2 head-to-head record against the German over five career meetings. Zverev beat Kyrgios 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 when the duo last met in a Davis Cup round-robin match earlier this year. Besides beating Zverev in the semi-final of the 2017 China Open, Kyrgios got the better of his arch rival at the exact same juncture of last year's Miami Masters.

After outlasting Zverev 6-4, 6-7, 6-3, Kyrgios fell to Roger Federer, the eventual winner, in a classic four-hour battle in the semi-final. With the likes of Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov back home, Kyrgios and Zverev are presented with the golden opportunity to go the distance in Miami.

On Monday (Tuesday AEDT), Kyrgios inched a step closer to a third Miami Open semi-final appearance with a routine 6-3 6-3 victory over Italian Fabio Fognini in the Round of 32. Kyrgios, returning to action for the first time since the 2018 Australian Open, has been seeded a lowly 17 due to his recent injury history.

"We both competed. I just played a little better in some bigger points. I knew it was going to be tough. He has a lot of tricks up his sleeve and he's very unpredictable. I knew I just had to serve well, play aggressive and keep the points short," Kyrgios said after putting away Fognini in just 66 minutes.

Meanwhile, Zverev needed three sets to see off Spanish veteran David Ferrer in his third-round match. The fourth-seeded German struggled to make an impact early as Ferrer raced to a 3-0 lead in their first set. However, Ferrer committed a bunch of unforced errors to allow Zverev back into the contest. Nick Kyrgios vs Alexander Zverev live streaming, Miami Open live streaming and tennis live streaming info follows.

Men's Round of 16

Date: Tuesday , March 27 (Wednesday in Australia)

Start time: 9 p.m. Tuesday (Local Time, ET), 12 p.m. AEDT, 1 a.m. (GMT)

On TV: ESPN (Australia), Tennis Channel, ESPN 3 (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

2018 Miami Open live stream:

Tennis TV (Global), WatchESPN (Australia) WatchESPN (USA), Sky Go App (UK)