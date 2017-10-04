Nick Kyrgios redeems himself a year after China Open meltdown

By @saihoops on
Davis Cup, Nick Kyrgios
Mar 31, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia gestures after winning a point against Roger Federer of Switzerland (not pictured) during a men's singles semi-final in the 2017 Miami Open at Brandon Park Tennis Center. Federer won 7-6(9), 6-7(9), 7-6(5). USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios defeated German Mischa Zverev 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday to book a berth in the China Open quarter-finals in Beijing. Exactly a year ago, Kyrgios infamously 'tanked' at the Shanghai Maters against the same opponent -- which landed him an eight-week ban from the ATP. 

During the match, Tennis Channel commentators wondered "how dialled in" Kyrgios was a year after the he received flak for literally throwing away a match in the ATP 500 series event. Staying true to his character, Kyrgios received a code violation for smashing his racquet in disgust after handing Zverev the first set. However, the mercurial youngster quickly recovered and landed a barrage of aces through the next two sets. 

“I just wanted to prove to myself how much I have improved. I knew it was going to be tough. He plays a very old-school type of tennis, likes to come forward a lot," Kyrgios said after the victory, via News Limited.

With the victory, Kyrgios admittedly got rid of unpleasant memories from last year and took another positive stride in his development as an all-round player. Though the 22-year-old Canberran still showed signs of an overly temperamental athlete, Kyrgios believes he's in the best mental space of his young career. 

“I got broken early in the first, Then I kind of knew I had to loosen up and find my rhythm a little bit. I started serving much better, started just relaxing. I knew I was going to feel pretty comfortable at some stage out there. Obviously (I’m) just really happy to get through," added Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios will now face Steve Darcis in the Round of 8 -- less than two weeks after defeating the Belgian World No. 73 in a Davis Cup encounter at Brussels. Kyrgios could potentially set up a semi-final clash against Alexander Zverev -- widely regarded as the next superstar in the sport. 

Related
Join the Discussion
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
NBA All-Star game will no longer feature East vs West
Nick Kyrgios makes strong start in China Open
Klay Thompson will take pay cut to keep Warriors together
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Nick Kyrgios redeems himself a year after China Open meltdown
Nick Kyrgios redeems himself a year after China Open meltdown
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: First Order targets Resistance headquarters
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 4 Behind-the-scenes details
'Ray Donovan' season 5 episode 9 ‘Mister Lucky’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 2 ‘Ghosts of the Past’ spoilers
'Modern Family' season 9 episode 2 spoilers: Mitch accelerates a renovation
'Modern Family' season 9 episode 2 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Madam Secretary' season 4 premiere spoilers: Elizabeth gets victimised by fake news
'Madam Secretary' season 4 premiere 'News Cycle' spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car