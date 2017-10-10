Nick Kyrgios quits at Shanghai Masters to protest umpiring

By @saihoops on
2017 US Open, Nick Kyrgios
Aug 30, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia gestures against John Millman of Australia (not pictured) on day three of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke

Nick Kyrgios went from the high of reaching the China Open final to a sensational first-round exit at the Shanghai Masters within the span of 48 hours. The Australian tennis star stormed off the court Tuesday after losing a first-round tie-breaker to America's Steve Johnson in the first round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

This isn't the first instance of Kyrgios tanking or forfeiting a match. Last year, Kyrgios was accused of tanking a match against Germany's Mischa Zverev at the same event -- and was subsequently handed a eight-week ban from the ATP.

As aptly described by ESPN: "Kyrgios's dramatic walk-off comes a year after he was suspended from the ATP Tour for tanking at the Shanghai Masters and leaves his immediate playing future in doubt once again. The 22-year-old had received two code violations for unsportsmanlike conduct and expressed his dismay at the chair umpire for copping a point penalty during the tiebreaker."

The walk-off left the on-air commentators dumbfounded. "What is it about Shanghai and Nick Kyrgios? Emotions getting the better of him and he's off. The next chapter of the Nick Kyrgios career unfolds."

A few hours after the match, Kyrgios released a statement via twitter to apologise for his actions. "I've been battling a stomach bug for the past 24 hours and I tried to be ready but I was really struggling on the court today, which I think was pretty evident from the first point. My shoulder started to hurt in the practice today, which didn't help either, and once I lost the first set I was just not strong enough to continue because I've not eaten much the past 24 hours," wrote the talented player from Canberra.

Earlier in the week, Kyrgios wrote a piece for The Players Voice, claiming to have found his "purpose" in life after the China Open finals defeat to Rafael Nadal. "What's the purpose for all this? I've been asking myself that question for the last couple of years. You've no doubt noticed that I'm not all that good at hiding the fact I'd rather be somewhere else a lot of the time. So, what have I been doing it for? I haven't had that and I've always been envious of those who did. I think I've found my purpose in the last couple of months. I'm building something.

Related
Join the Discussion
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Joel Embiid signs five-year max extension with Philadelphia 76ers
Sebastian Vettel reprimanded for skipping national anthem at Japanese GP
Rafael Nadal to Nick Kyrgios: 'You have a great future'
China Open: Nick Kyrgios advances to semi-finals
Nick Kyrgios quits at Shanghai Masters to protest umpiring
Nick Kyrgios quits at Shanghai Masters to protest umpiring
Roger Federer thrilled with 2017 season, sets sights on Shanghai Masters
Roger Federer thrilled with 2017 season, sets sights on Shanghai Masters
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
Park explored in first ‘Jurassic World Evolution’ video
‘Poldark’ season 3 video: Morwenna and Drake are ‘kindred spirits’
Donna Karan says Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims were ‘asking for it’
'The Young and the Restless' Oct. 10-13 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'NCIS' season 15 episode 3 spoilers: Torres' partner vanishes in 'Exit Strategy'
'NCIS' season 15 episode 3 'Exit Strategy' spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Danny, Baez investigate foul play
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 3 spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car