Nick Kyrgios calls time on season, aims to return at Australian Open

Tennis - China Open - Men's Singles Finals - Beijing, China - October 8, 2017 - Nick Kyrgios of Australia sits on the bench during a change of ends as he plays against Rafael Nadal of Spain.

Tennis - China Open - Men's Singles Finals - Beijing, China - October 8, 2017 - Nick Kyrgios of Australia sits on the bench during a change of ends as he plays against Rafael Nadal of Spain. Reuters / Thomas Peter

Nick Kyrgios has decided to end his 2017 season early due to a hip injury, with hopes of making a strong comeback at the 2018 Australian Open. The Australian tennis star endured a rough 2017 which was derailed by persistent injury woes and questionable on-court behaviour.

The 22-year-old Kyrgios played his final match of the season Tuesday when he lost to Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans in the second round of the European Open at Antwerp. Last week, the mercurial talent was fined AU$10,000 for storming off the court midway through his first-round match at the Shanghai Masters.

“Unfortunately due to the reoccurrence of my hip injury which I originally suffered at Queen’s, I am shutting down my season to make sure I can rehab and prepare as best as I possibly can for the Australian summer,” Kyrgios said in a statement via Twitter.

Nick Kyrgios will skip Basel indoors, Paris Masters

Kyrgios will skip next week's Swiss Indoors Basel, an ATP 500 tournament (Oct. 21-29), and the Paris Masters, which gets underway on Oct. 30. Earlier this year, Kyrgios skipped most of the clay court season after his grandfather passed away.

“Unless I want this to escalate into an injury that requires surgery, I need to listen to my body and my team. This year hasn’t been as successful as I would have liked, especially at the Slams. It’s no secret that I have had some sad moments to deal with away from the court which have added to my disappointments throughout the year," added Kyrgios in his statement.

Nick Kyrgios will join Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka in being unable to complete for the rest of the season. World No. 1 Rafael Nadal and World No. 2 Roger Federer are headed for a showdown at next month's Nitto ATP Finals in London, Great Britain.