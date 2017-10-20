Nick Kyrgios calls time on season, aims to return at Australian Open

By @saihoops on
Nick Kyrgios
Tennis - China Open - Men's Singles Finals - Beijing, China - October 8, 2017 - Nick Kyrgios of Australia sits on the bench during a change of ends as he plays against Rafael Nadal of Spain. Reuters / Thomas Peter

Nick Kyrgios has decided to end his 2017 season early due to a hip injury, with hopes of making a strong comeback at the 2018 Australian Open. The Australian tennis star endured a rough 2017 which was derailed by persistent injury woes and questionable on-court behaviour.

The 22-year-old Kyrgios played his final match of the season Tuesday when he lost to Belgium's Ruben Bemelmans in the second round of the European Open at Antwerp. Last week, the mercurial talent was fined AU$10,000 for storming off the court midway through his first-round match at the Shanghai Masters.

“Unfortunately due to the reoccurrence of my hip injury which I originally suffered at Queen’s, I am shutting down my season to make sure I can rehab and prepare as best as I possibly can for the Australian summer,” Kyrgios said in a statement via Twitter.

Nick Kyrgios will skip Basel indoors, Paris Masters

Kyrgios will skip next week's Swiss Indoors Basel, an ATP 500 tournament (Oct. 21-29), and the Paris Masters, which gets underway on Oct. 30. Earlier this year, Kyrgios skipped most of the clay court season after his grandfather passed away. 

“Unless I want this to escalate into an injury that requires surgery, I need to listen to my body and my team. This year hasn’t been as successful as I would have liked, especially at the Slams. It’s no secret that I have had some sad moments to deal with away from the court which have added to my disappointments throughout the year," added Kyrgios in his statement.

Nick Kyrgios will join Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka in being unable to complete for the rest of the season. World No. 1 Rafael Nadal and World No. 2 Roger Federer are headed for a showdown at next month's Nitto ATP Finals in London, Great Britain. 

Join the Discussion
Avoid Christmas shopping crowds: Australia’s biggest online stores offer free shipping
Samsung to earn around US$110 from each iPhone X
Energy price shocks are the main concern of Australian businesses: report
McDonald's is bringing back Szechuan sauce in select locations across the US
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
The last Holden: Australia's final locally made car rolls off production line
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
ANZ sells its OnePath Pensions and Investments to IOOF
More Business
Unearthed clip shows Trump kissing young woman, talking about ‘beautiful’ teenager
Easier citizenship test for wannabe Aussies after Senate rejects amendments
Melania Trump body double story divides the Internet
Donald Trump net worth: Forbes reveals why POTUS slips in rich list
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
Jacinda Ardern becomes youngest and 3rd female New Zealand prime minister
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
'Love Barack': What young Obama wrote to his ex-girlfriend
More News
New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online
Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live stream: Watch NBA online
Nike panicking about LeBron James' wardrobe malfunction, new jerseys
Ben Simmons 'felt like he was playing 2K' during debut game
Nick Kyrgios calls time on season, aims to return at Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios calls time on season, aims to return at Australian Open
NBA Trade News: Spurs involved LaMarcus Aldridge in Kyrie Irving trade talks
NBA Trade News: Spurs involved LaMarcus Aldridge in Kyrie Irving trade talks
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ New York Comic Con video
‘The Walking Dead’ season 8: Daryl and Carol sneak peek
‘Outlander’ season 3 episode 6 preview video
Meghan Markle's ‘very discreet tea party’ with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace
'General Hospital' spoilers for Oct. 20: Maxie gets manipulated by Sam
'General Hospital' Oct. 20 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' season 8 spoilers: The Castle White Walkers will attack
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Pictures reveal Winterfell modification
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car