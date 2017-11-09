Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more

harry-potter-hogwarts-castle
Guests wait by a reproduction of Hogwarts Castle during a special preview opening of "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" attraction at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Niantic has announced that it is working on “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,” an augmented reality game inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter. The upcoming title is a follow-up to “Pokemon Go,” the developer’s successful venture in 2016.

Niantic has partnered with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to bring J.K. Rowling’s magical world on mobile. The game will be released under Warner Bros. Interactive’s new label, aptly named Portkey Games.

Not much has been announced, but Niantic has stated that players will be able to go on adventures, casting virtual spells, coming face-to-face with legendary beasts, discovering wizard artifacts and meeting well-known characters from Rowling’s novels. Whereas “Pokemon Go” focuses on catching Pokemon, “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” is shaping up to be more ambitious in terms of content.

In a statement, founder and CEO of Niantic John Hanke said, “The beloved Harry Potter stories have captured imaginations worldwide for more than 20 years and soon we’ll turn the fantasy into augmented reality, allowing fans and their friends to become wizards and witches.” He added, “It is wonderful to have Niantic’s remarkable augmented reality expertise as we develop this incredibly rich wizarding world for players to explore in their everyday lives.”

More information on “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” will be announced next year. Niantic encourages Potter fans to follow their social channels to get more updates.

Previously, rumours of a Harry Potter-themed augmented reality game made the rounds online. Last year, Gizmodo debunked a report from a dubious news site, citing an IGN interview with a Niantic employee named Marcus Figueroa. The information was identified as false, with no person under that name working for Niantic.

Niantic and WB Games have also unveiled an official website of “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.” To check it out, click here.

