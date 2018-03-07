NFL Trade News: Cowboys could acquire Earl Thomas from Seahawks

Nov 7, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) celebrates after breaking up a pass play in the fourth quarter in a game against the Buffalo Bills at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks won 31-25.

Nov 7, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) celebrates after breaking up a pass play in the fourth quarter in a game against the Buffalo Bills at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks won 31-25. USA TODAY Sports / Troy Wayrynen

The Seattle Seahawks could potentially trade five-time All-Pro free safety Earl Thomas to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the 2018-19 NFL season, according to a new report.

During last week's NFL Scouting Combine, reports emerged that the Seahawks were shopping Thomas, potentially as part of their plan to collect draft assets ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft (Apr. 26-28).

According to ESPN's Mike Sando, the Seahawks could entertain the idea of trading Thomas to the Cowboys in exchange for interior defensive lineman David Irving and a 2018 second or third-round draft pick.

"Jerry Jones adds star power with a game-changer in his secondary. Seattle, having already traded away its second- and third-round picks, gets badly needed draft capital, in addition to a talented young player who provides flexibility as Michael Bennett and Sheldon Richardsonface uncertain futures. Irving would join the 25-year-old Jarran Reed and 24-year-old Frank Clark to form a young, hungry defensive front in Seattle," read the insider report published on Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT).

NFL Trade News: Earl Thomas to Cowboys a possibility?

The report speculated that Irving and Sehawks could prove to be a good fit due to Pete Carroll's willingness to embrace young players.

"Seattle head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have embraced youth in the past. Irving had seven sacks in eight games last season. The restricted free agent missed four games to a performance-enhancing drugs suspension and four more to a concussion."

There's still some ways to go before the Seahawks pull the trigger on a Earl Thomas trade. Four days after CBSSports insider Jason La Canfora said he would be "quite surprised" if Thomas isn't traded before the new season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Seahawks will try to sign the 2014 Super Bowl champion to a long-term extension rather than dealing him.

Earl Thomas, a free agent in 2019, has made six Pro Bowl teams and five All-Pro teams in his young career. The 28-year-old safety was drafted No. 14 overall by the Seahawks at the 2010 NFL Draft. Thomas was an integral part of the Seahawks team that beat the Denver Broncos to win Super Bowl XLVIII. Stay tuned for the latest NFL Trade News.