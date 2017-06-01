NFL: Teams believe Tony Romo will rediscover his itch to quarterback again

Jan 4, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) reacts after a sack during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card Playoff Game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit:

Jan 4, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) reacts after a sack during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Wild Card Playoff Game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reuters

Tony Romo chose to retire from the NFL though critics are still not buying it. The 37-year-old did opt to put on a headset to do colour analysis but most are under the impression that this is merely a front.

To refresh a bit, Tony Romo opted for retirement last April 4, 2017, after which he was released by the Dallas Cowboys per request. He joined CBS to serve as a colour commentator alongside Jim Nantz, a move that most retired players often end up doing.

The thing here is that the Cowboys twisted things a bit with rival NFL ballclubs seriously considering Romo. The 13-year NFL veteran still had some sting when it comes to play-calling though his durability was in serious question. He was riddled with injuries – something that eventually paved the way for then-rookie Dak Prescott to inherit the starting quarterback role for the Cowboys.

With no place to go, Romo took the early route which could have been his eventual move after a year or two. Seeing how he grabbed the colour analyst job a bit too early, a sudden itch to play pro football could still happen if Romo wills it.

Seeing how he has dealt with injuries during long-haul NFL seasons, Romo could technically come in at some point similar to how NBA players join clubs before the NBA playoffs. Romo could potentially join a team with an injured quarterback/s – a scenario that could make a bit of sense.

“Several front office executives have told me that if they need a quarterback in the near future because one of theirs gets hurt, Romo’s agent will be one of their first phone calls,” according to Mike Freeman of the Bleacher Report.

The problem there is his conditioning. Though Romo may be doing the traditional routine of keeping in shape, the NFL requires more than that. Improper conditioning on his part could lead to something dangerous and inadvertently end his career on a sour note.

Either way, it seems that NFL critics and fans who have been fond of Romo are not yet ready to see him off. Others have made their own speculations as well, singling out outrageous yet sensible facts such as no one on the Dallas Cowboys roster sporting Romo’s no. 9 jersey as well as no player moving into the retired quarterback’s old locker, ESPN reported.

It may be a long shot though possible. For now, Romo has not shown any indication of a potential NFL return though all that could change once the 2017-18 NFL season kicks off.