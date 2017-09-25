NFL players, executives lead Anti-Donald Trump charge

By @saihoops on
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the deadly protests in Charlottesville, at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 14, 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the deadly protests in Charlottesville, at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 14, 2017. Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

The National Football League (NFL) has a taken a collective stance against Donald Trump after the U.S. President criticised NFL players for protesting the national anthem. Trump's comments have been strongly denounced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, club owners, players and executives. 

On Friday evening, Trump controversially said that players protesting the national anthem must be released. He also encouraged unhappy fans to walk out of stadiums. "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out. He's fired! He's fired," Trump said while speaking at a political rally in Huntsville, Alabama.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell promptly responded with a strong statement: "The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture. There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month. Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities," said.

NFL joins NBA in its anti-Donald Trump stance

Over the last few days, almost every NFL team has denounced Trump's comments. While New York Giants owners Steve Tisch and John Mara called the comments "inappropriate, offensive and divisive," San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York called them "callous" and "contradictory to what this great country stands for."

Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins, said: "Our country needs unifying leadership right now, not more divisiveness. We need to seek to understand each other and have civil discourse instead of condemnation and sound bites. I know our players who kneeled for the anthem and these are smart young men of character who want to make our world a better place for everyone. They wanted to start a conversation and are making a difference in our community, including working with law enforcement to bring people together. We all can benefit from learning, listening and respecting each other."

Meanwhile, the National Basketball League (NBA) are also at loggerheads with Trump. After Golden State Warriors stars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry refused to meet with the President at the White House, Trump disinvited the defending NBA champions from their customary visit. Thereafter, LeBron James, the biggest star in basketball, called Trump "a bum" via Twitter in support of the Warriors. 

Join the Discussion
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
More Business
Conservative US Senator Ted Cruz ‘likes’ porn video on Twitter
Miss America 2017: Miss Texas Margana Wood slams Trump’s Charlottesville response
Pope Francis responds to Trump administration’s decision to end DACA
These states consider legal action to challenge DACA repeal
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Sydney car crash: 'Lovely and bubbly' female model identified as third victim
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
Entire Iraqi-American family arrested after father tried to deposit check in bank
More News
Nick Kyrgios explains decision to take a knee at Laver Cup
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho escapes FA ban for sending off
NFL players, executives lead Anti-Donald Trump charge
Lewis Hamitlon nearly retired before Sebastian Vettel rivalry
Detroit Pistons to revisit Andre Drummond trade in near future
Detroit Pistons to revisit Andre Drummond trade in near future
Kevin Durant supports NFL players in anti-Donald Trump stance
Kevin Durant supports NFL players in anti-Donald Trump stance
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Power’ season 5: Ghost and crew are back!
‘Vikings’ season 5: Floki meets a powerful figure
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: Leaked picture from production set
Famous blogger says Kylie Jenner 'should have an abortion' then clarifies comments
Prince Harry secretly visits Meghan Markle on ‘Suits’ set
Prince Harry secretly visits Meghan Markle on ‘Suits’ set
'Poldark' season 4: Aidan Turner arrives on set in tricorn hat
‘Poldark’ season 4: Demelza’s family life
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car