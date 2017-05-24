NFL latest news: Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg jockey for Jets starting quarterback position

By on
Todd Bowles and the New York Jets.
New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles coaches against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Reuters/ Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets have not decided on who their starting quarterback will be this coming NFL season, something that should be known after training camp. There are three names jockeying for the role namely, Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg. 

Head coach Todd Bowles and Offensive Coordinator John Morton believe that this should be an opportune time for McCown, Petty and Hackenberg to show their stuff. All three have already shown their stuff but Bowles and Morton have opted to keep their choices open. 

Of the three, veteran McCown is a favorite to land the role though his age could factor in. He will turn 38 this July and spend the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He was signed to a one-year US$6 million (AU$8 million) deal, a move seen by critics as two-way. Aside from potentially calling the plays, McCown could end up playing mentor to his younger stalwarts. 

If age is a concern the Petty and Hackenberg could take the lead. The only problem with the younger candidates is that both have questionable past seasons. 

Petty didn’t see the field in 2015 and struggled last season. Worst of all, he got hurt which makes the coming season a redeem year for the 25-year-old Baylor University alumnus. 

At best, critics see him at backup though Petty is not ready to concede, ESPN reported. In fact, he believes he can win the starting job until a decision has been made by Bowles and Morton.

"For me, it's not could," he said. "It's can. That's important."
 
Hackenberg is also entering the season with something to prove. He was drafted last year but never saw action on the football field. He was considered more of a project player but the 22-year-old can prove critics wrong by impressing and getting the starting quarterback nod. 

It may take more than what McCown, Petty or Hackenberg can do in training camp to gain the starting quarterback role. Based on the early assessments by Bowles and Morton, no one has a clear advantage. 

McCown could be the safest choice but such may affect the long-term outlook of the Jets. If so, Petty and Hackenberg may need to take their game up a notch and prove they deserve the starting role. The situation carries a lot of loose ends though Bowles and Morton are hoping that friendly competition among the three can produce something positive.

Related
Join the Discussion
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
Microsoft says WannaCry ransomware must be a wake-up call for governments
Gov't reveals cyber attack in Australian businesses is rising
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
New York Jets starting quarterback position up for grabs
WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon reveals loaded lineup
Nick Kyrgios back to his erratic ways a week before the French Open
Warriors owner Joe Lacob to Cleveland Cavaliers: 'We have unfinished business'
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Chris Bosh to Lakers 'a natural possibility' according to Miami Heat insider
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
Lionel Messi loses appeal over 21-month prison sentence
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ spoilers: Force ghost cameo
'Supernatural' 12x23 finale spoilers
'Supernatural' 12x22 spoilers
'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' season 4 finale: Ghost Rider rejoins team, tracks down Aida; ‘out of this world’ fan experience teased
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26: Hilary has proof of Cane and Juliet's 'affair' [WATCH VIDEOS]
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for May 22-26
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers: Cole and Ramse splinter to 2007 [WATCH VIDEOS]
'12 Monkeys' Season 3 episode 3 'Enemy' and episode 4 'Brothers' spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car