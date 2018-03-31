Neymar injury update: PSG, Brazil star expected back in 2-3 weeks

By @saihoops on
Neymar, 2018 FIFA World Cup
Soccer Football - International Friendly - England vs Brazil - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - November 14, 2017 Brazil’s Neymar Reuters/John Sibley

In some positive news for Brazil ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, star striker Neymar is expected to return to action in approximately 2-3 weeks, per several reports. Neymar had recently sat out Brazil's international friendlies against Russia and Germany due to injury. 

Neymar, who was instrumental in steering Brazil to the semi-finals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, suffered a career-threatening foot injury during Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 home win over Olympique de Marseille on Feb. 25 in a French Ligue 1 championship game. After being stretchered off Paris' Parc des Princes, Neymar underwent emergency surgery to repair a broken bone in his right foot. 

According to PSG coach Unai Emery, Neymar, who is currently rehabilitating his injured foot in Brazil, will be back to action for the French club within "two to three weeks". PSG is currently in Bordeaux to face Monaco in the finals of the French League Cup, a.k.a. the Coupe de la Ligue. 

“I spoke with him this week, he’s good, relaxed. We spoke about the final. He’s going to follow the game," Emery told the media in Bordeaux ahead of the French League Cup final on Saturday (Sunday AEDT).

Neymar could regain rhythm before 2018 FIFA World Cup

Neymar missed the second-leg loss to Real Madrid on March 6, which elimited his team from the 2018 Champions League. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi had reportedly visited Neymar in Brazil in mid-March, mainly to squash rumours that the star striver would leave Paris at the end of the season. Neymar arrived in PSG from Barcelona on a world-record AU$264 million transfer last summer. 

“The doctors aren’t yet in a position to say exactly when he will return,” Al-Khelaifi said upon visiting Neymar, who will be collectively assessed by PSG and Brazilian doctors in mid-April. 

On Friday, Monaco defender Kamil Glik told a press conference that PSG will miss Neymar “but that doesn’t change much for us.” “There are other top-quality players,” Glik said. “We know what we have to do to win this trophy.”

PSG are scheduled to play their season-ending French Ligue 1 game against Caen on Saturday, May 19. After that, Neymar & Co. will fly to Russia to join their teammates for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Though Brazil is viewed as a legitimate contender to lift the trophy, reigning winners Germany are the odds-on favourites to repeat as champions at soccer's quadrennial showpiece event. 

