Neymar downplays rift with Edinson Cavani, blames media

Neymar has shot down reports of a brewing rift with Paris Saint-Germain teammate Edinson Cavani, blaming the media for fabricating stories and reporting on "things that they have no clue about." In August, Neymar joined PSG after securing a transfer from Barcelona.

The alleged dispute between Neymar and Cavani first surfaced after PSG's 2-0 victory over Lyon earlier this month. The two strikers reportedly argued over who should take a second-half free kick, besides a later penalty in the game. The public spat was followed by a report on Le Parisien, a French daily newspaper, which shockingly claimed that Cavani was offered

The public spat led to reports of a rift between the pair, with Le Parisien claiming that Cavani was offered €1 million ($AU1.5 million) by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to allow Neymar to take all future penalties. The report was later denied by the French club.

PSG beat Bayern Munich in Champions League

On Wednesday, Neymar and Cavani scored one goal apiece as PSG romped to an impressive 3-0 victory against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. After the game, Neymar addressed stories of the rift with Cavani. "They (the media) invent a lot of stories. They talk too much. They speak about things that they have no clue about. They try to infiltrate the dressing room and end up claiming things that do not exist."

Before the game, PSG manager Unai Emery laid down the law and revealed the conversation he had with both his star strikers. "Many of our players are capable (of taking penalties). Many of them also want to. Edinson and Neymar are ready. There will be plenty of penalties and both will benefit from that. I have spoken with both of them. I have told them how things will work from here."

Paris Saint-Germain will now have the opportunity to pick up three more points in the French Ligue 1 when they host Bordeaux over the weekend. Thereafter, Neymar and Cavani will join Brazil and Uruguay, respectively, for international duty. Neymar is widely regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation.