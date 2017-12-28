Neymar on back injury: 'I couldn't move my legs'

By @saihoops on
Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain, Edinson Cavani
Soccer Football - Paris St Germain Training - Centre Ooredoo Camp, Saint Germain-En-Laye, France - September 21, 2017 Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Lucas Moura during training Reuters / Benoit Tessier

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has revealed that his career nearly ended during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The Brazilian star was told by doctors that he was fortunate to be able to walk again after the challenge that ended his first-ever World Cup campaign. 

During Brazil's quarterfinal victory over Columbia, Neymar was stretchered off the stadium after Napoli full-back Juan Zuniga kneed him in the back. Neymar was left with a fractured vertebra that could have potentially ended his athletic career and confined him to a wheelchair. 

In an interview with The Players' Tribune, Neymar recalled the aftermath of the play that nearly forced him into retirement. 

"I remember that I had my head on the ground, and Marcelo was saying: 'No, no...Get the doctors in.' And I said: 'No, no, no. I want to play.' Because I wanted to score. But I couldn't manage to lift my legs. I couldn't move my legs. And the doctor took me out and I started to ... to cry, because it was very painful and I didn't feel anything.

Neymar injury cost Brazil shot at 2014 World Cup

At the time, many analysts felt Neymar's injury cost Brazil a shot at winning the World Cup at home. The team was humiliated by Germany in the semi-final. 

"I didn't feel my legs, so I went to the hospital that's in the stadium. And there they left me and I remember that I was with my leg bent like this, and when I stretched it out ... Then I went to the hospital, did the tests and all, and they told me: 'I have two pieces of news. One good and one bad.'

Neymar continued: "And I was like: 'The bad one first.' 'The bad one: You can't play the World Cup. It's over for you.' And I'm like: 'What's the good one?' 'The good one is that afterwards you will be able to walk, because two centimetres to the side ...'"

A year later, Neymar made a full recovery and helped Barcelona clinch the La Liga title and the Champions League crown. Earlier this year, Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record summer move. Neymar, 25, has formed a formidable duo with teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe at PSG. Neymar, Mbappe and Edinson Cavani have formed arguably the best forward trio in world soccer.

Join the Discussion
Campaign to help stop customer abuse towards Australian workers this Christmas
Australia's king of retail malls, Frank Lowy, sells Westfield shopping centres
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
Post-Christmas bargain: Aussies sell unwanted gifts at eBay, Gumtre below retail price
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
NAB customers to receive compensation for being overcharged interest on home loans
More Business
Jerusalem vote: Trump will be watching; US will take notes, says envoy
Christmas leaves Australian couples too busy to make love
Teenagers reportedly bashed, stabbed in Victoria as supposed attackers shouted 'Aussie scum'
Australian Isaac Emmanuel Roberts arrested in Indonesia for carrying drugs
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Melbourne car ramming a ‘deliberate act’ but not treated as terrorism-related yet
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
Aussies are cutting down on basic necessities amid rising costs of living
More News
Neymar on back injury: 'I couldn't move my legs'
Rafael Nadal vows to be ready for 2018 Australian Open
2017 Ashes: Alastair Cook gives England commanding lead over Australia
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star on the brink of comeback
Roger Federer credits 'relaxed attitude' for 2017 success
Roger Federer credits 'relaxed attitude' for 2017 success
Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Best 2017 Australian video games you might have missed
RPG Steam sale: Fanatical bundle offers 8 role-playing games for US$2.49
‘Oxenfree’ costs zero dollars as part of GOG Winter Sale
US baby conceived only a year after her mother was born
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
Best video games to play if you hate Christmas
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
'The Witcher 3' Xbox One X update adds 4K support
More Life
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Dec. 27-28 spoilers [VIDEOS]
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Mark Hamill compliments Rian Johnson
'NCIS' season 15 episode 12 'Dark Secrets' spoilers
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 spoilers: Major character death
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 'Monster' spoilers: Percy reconnects with the past
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 11 'Monster' spoilers
Markle on meeting royals: ‘It’s the family she's never had’, Harry says
Markle on meeting royals: ‘It’s the family she's never had’, Harry says
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car