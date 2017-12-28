Neymar on back injury: 'I couldn't move my legs'

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has revealed that his career nearly ended during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The Brazilian star was told by doctors that he was fortunate to be able to walk again after the challenge that ended his first-ever World Cup campaign.

During Brazil's quarterfinal victory over Columbia, Neymar was stretchered off the stadium after Napoli full-back Juan Zuniga kneed him in the back. Neymar was left with a fractured vertebra that could have potentially ended his athletic career and confined him to a wheelchair.

In an interview with The Players' Tribune, Neymar recalled the aftermath of the play that nearly forced him into retirement.

"I remember that I had my head on the ground, and Marcelo was saying: 'No, no...Get the doctors in.' And I said: 'No, no, no. I want to play.' Because I wanted to score. But I couldn't manage to lift my legs. I couldn't move my legs. And the doctor took me out and I started to ... to cry, because it was very painful and I didn't feel anything.

Neymar injury cost Brazil shot at 2014 World Cup

At the time, many analysts felt Neymar's injury cost Brazil a shot at winning the World Cup at home. The team was humiliated by Germany in the semi-final.

"I didn't feel my legs, so I went to the hospital that's in the stadium. And there they left me and I remember that I was with my leg bent like this, and when I stretched it out ... Then I went to the hospital, did the tests and all, and they told me: 'I have two pieces of news. One good and one bad.'

Neymar continued: "And I was like: 'The bad one first.' 'The bad one: You can't play the World Cup. It's over for you.' And I'm like: 'What's the good one?' 'The good one is that afterwards you will be able to walk, because two centimetres to the side ...'"

A year later, Neymar made a full recovery and helped Barcelona clinch the La Liga title and the Champions League crown. Earlier this year, Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record summer move. Neymar, 25, has formed a formidable duo with teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe at PSG. Neymar, Mbappe and Edinson Cavani have formed arguably the best forward trio in world soccer.