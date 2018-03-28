Next New York Knicks coach: Mark Jackson, Doc Rivers top targets

By @saihoops on
Next New York Knicks coach, Mark Jackson
May 1, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson instructs against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second quarter in game six of the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada

Veteran coaches Mark Jackson and Doc Rivers are expected to be targeted by the New York Knicks this offseason, according to a new report. While Rivers has one year left on his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, Jackson, the former coach of the Golden State Warriors, is a broadcaster with ESPN.

According to Mike Berman of The New York Post, a number of Knicks players have been rebelling against Hornacek. "As Hornacek’s Knicks stint winds down to perhaps its final seven games, players may be displaying a level of rebellion that could be expected when led by a coach they know may not be back next season.

"The feeling around the league is Hornacek won’t be brought back by Steve Mills and Scott Perry and that the club may target Doc Rivers and Mark Jackson," read a report published Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT). 

Next New York Knicks coach: Jackson, Rivers or Blatt?

Jeff Hornacek, the incumbent coach, is admittedly unlikely to return for the final year of his contract. After the Knicks suffered a 118-110 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on March 15, Hornacek addressed his rather bleak future in the Big Apple. 

“At the end of the season I’m sure we’ll sit down with (president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry) and figure out what we’re doing. As a coach you’d like to know if you’re going to be here next year. But our job right now is take the guys that we have on this team and try to get them better,” said Hornacek via NY Daily News.

Willy Hernangomez, who was traded to the Charlotte Hornets from New York during last month's NBA Trade Deadline, recently hinted that Hornacek has no control over the Knicks roster. 

“Here (in Charlotte), everybody follows rules, defence and offense. Maybe in New York, it was a little freer, defence, offense. Here, everyone follows rules, everybody helps each other. I’m really surprised when I came here to see the difference.”

Jeff Hornacek owns a 59-99 record during his two-year coaching record with the New York Knicks. Besides Doc Rivers and Mark Jackson, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has also emerged as a potential candidate to be the next New York Knicks coach. 

Join the Discussion
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks live stream: Watch NBA online
Next New York Knicks coach: Mark Jackson, Doc Rivers top targets
Steve Smith, David Warner handed 12-month bans by Cricket Australia
Nick Kyrgios crashes out of Miami Masters after straight sets loss
Steve Smith, David Warner, Cricket Australia headed for legal war
Steve Smith, David Warner, Cricket Australia headed for legal war
Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz live stream: Watch NBA online
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘The 100’ season 5: First four episodes shared with press
‘Outlander’ season 4: Another ‘pivotal’ rape scene coming up
'The Young and the Restless' March 27-30 spoilers [VIDEO]
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Rexy is back
'Britannia': Find out the real history behind the TV series
‘Britannia’ TV series: Exclusive interview with Professor Carole Cusack
'Fear the Walking Dead' season 4: Meeting between Morgan and Madison
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 4: New trailer released
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car