Next New York Knicks coach: Mark Jackson, Doc Rivers top targets

May 1, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson instructs against the Los Angeles Clippers during the second quarter in game six of the first round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada

Veteran coaches Mark Jackson and Doc Rivers are expected to be targeted by the New York Knicks this offseason, according to a new report. While Rivers has one year left on his contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, Jackson, the former coach of the Golden State Warriors, is a broadcaster with ESPN.

According to Mike Berman of The New York Post, a number of Knicks players have been rebelling against Hornacek. "As Hornacek’s Knicks stint winds down to perhaps its final seven games, players may be displaying a level of rebellion that could be expected when led by a coach they know may not be back next season.

"The feeling around the league is Hornacek won’t be brought back by Steve Mills and Scott Perry and that the club may target Doc Rivers and Mark Jackson," read a report published Tuesday (Wednesday AEDT).

Next New York Knicks coach: Jackson, Rivers or Blatt?

Jeff Hornacek, the incumbent coach, is admittedly unlikely to return for the final year of his contract. After the Knicks suffered a 118-110 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on March 15, Hornacek addressed his rather bleak future in the Big Apple.

“At the end of the season I’m sure we’ll sit down with (president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry) and figure out what we’re doing. As a coach you’d like to know if you’re going to be here next year. But our job right now is take the guys that we have on this team and try to get them better,” said Hornacek via NY Daily News.

Willy Hernangomez, who was traded to the Charlotte Hornets from New York during last month's NBA Trade Deadline, recently hinted that Hornacek has no control over the Knicks roster.

“Here (in Charlotte), everybody follows rules, defence and offense. Maybe in New York, it was a little freer, defence, offense. Here, everyone follows rules, everybody helps each other. I’m really surprised when I came here to see the difference.”

Jeff Hornacek owns a 59-99 record during his two-year coaching record with the New York Knicks. Besides Doc Rivers and Mark Jackson, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt has also emerged as a potential candidate to be the next New York Knicks coach.