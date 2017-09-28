New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman

Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump arrives with husband Jared Kushner at the Vanity Fair party to begin the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, April 17, 2012.

US President Donald Trump son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner was registered to vote as a woman, the 2009 New York state voter information has revealed. It remains unclear how the error took place.

Wired first reported that Kushner’s records held by the New York State Board of Elections showed that he was registered to vote as a female. The news outlet came up with questions like “Is Kushner a woman?”

It is also possible that he just accidentally filled out the form incorrectly or he was a victim of a malicious voter impersonation scheme. The former property investor or the White House has not commented on the report as of this writing.

The error is not likely to constitute voter fraud because such requires the culprit to provide false information. After the 2016 US election, Trump tweeted that "millions of people" had "voted illegally.”

“In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally,” Trump tweeted in November. He presented no evidence.

The POTUS formed an advisory commission primarily to focus on alleged electoral fraud. However, 20 states rebuffed its request for information on registered voters, which included their names, addresses, and voting history.

CBS has previously reported that Kushner had updated a disclosure form needed to get security clearance no fewer than three separate times. He allegedly filed the form with no names listed under a section that asked about foreign contacts.

Kushner later said his team had accidentally hit send before he had a chance to fully fill it in. He submitted a supplemental form which recognised that the original form was incomplete. "Kushner can't even fill out the most basic paperwork without screwing it up, so it's a mystery why anyone thinks he's somehow going to bring peace to the Middle East," Brad Bainum, a spokesperson for American Bridge, said.

Kushner, who is married to first daughter Ivanka Trump, has been the subject of news reports for allegedly using a private email account for correspondence with some administration officials. It also emerged that Ivanka had utilised private email accounts to perform official White House business.

The reports were slammed by many as Trump repeatedly attacked former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of personal email when she was secretary of state during the 2016 campaign. The latter reportedly called the situation "the height of hypocrisy.”

