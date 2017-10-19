New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online

Dec 27, 2016; Miami, FL, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) controls the ball around Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) during the second half at American Airlines Arena. The Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Miami Heat 106-94.

Oklahoma City Thunder will host the New York Knicks in their season-opener at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Thursday (Friday in Australia). The new-look Thunder team features MVP Russell Westbrook and All-Star forwards Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

During the offseason, the Thunder became a legitimate championship contender after acquiring both George and Anthony via trade. Unlike last season, Westbrook will no longer be the solo act on a team that believes its capable of upstaging the mighty Golden State Warriors.

If OKC can make a deep postseason run next year, there's a strong possibility that George and Anthony extend their stay in the Western Conference team. Both George and Anthony own Player Options for the 2018-19 season and could test the free agency market.

Anthony, a natural small forward, will move to the power forward position with his new team. Recently, the 10-time All-Star stated that he was willing to make sacrifices for the greater good of the team.

"I've been playing the 4 almost all my career. Even in Denver, we was one of those teams with George Karl, kinda started going playing that small ball, putting me at the 4, picking up the pace. So, it really doesn't matter at what position it is, what spot out there, as long as you fill those spots, as long as you know the offense, as long as you execute, those positions, they don't matter," Anthony said during the preseason.

The Knicks, too, will be entering a new direction as franchise. After trading away Anthony, the team is banking on third-year forward Kristaps Porzingis to become the franchise cornerstone. Porzingis showed flashes of greatness during the preseason but the team isn't projected to make the playoffs. New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder live streaming, Knicks vs Thunder live streaming and 2017-18 NBA season live streaming info follows.

Knicks vs Thunder live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Thursday, Oct. 19 (Friday in Australia)

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET (Local Time), 5 p.m. PT (9 a.m. AEST Friday)

TV Channel: TNT (USA), ESPN (Australia), NBA TV (Global)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia)