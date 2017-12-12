New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online

November 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) moves to the basket to score against the defense of Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (42) during the second half at Staples Center.

November 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) moves to the basket to score against the defense of Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (42) during the second half at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez

The New York Knicks (13-13) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (10-15) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening (Wednesday in Australia). While Luke Walton's young Lakers team is on a two-game winning streak, the Knicks are coming off a 111-107 home victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Neither team is projected to make the playoffs, especially the Lakers, who find themselves two games behind the eighth-seeded Utah Jazz (13-14). However, injuries to star players across the league has given both teams a window to chase a potential postseason berth. Also, the Lakers are expected to make a late playoff push after a potential acquisition or two ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline.

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, averaging 8.6 points, 7.1 assists and 6.8 rebounds, will step into Madison Square Garden for the first time in his rookie. The highly touted point guard realises the spotlight will be on him Tuesday. "I think every kid dreams about playing there (at Madison Square Garden), just because of all the history there and all the battles that go on there," Ball told reporters Monday after a Lakers practice session.

Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis believes Ball would be better off without the attention. "(Ball) has all this attention, and I don't know if he wants it that much. But it's hard to be in his skin. It's hard to imagine being in his skin. He has real talent, and I think as he gets more comfortable in the league, he will be just fine," Porzingis, the 7-foot-3 forward, said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Lakers coach Luke Walton showered praise on fourth-your guard Jordan Clarkson after his team's 110-99 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. "I thought JC had maybe the best quarter I've ever seen him play. They kept switching their defence up and he just kept taking what the defences gave him, which is what you want to do as you mature in this league. I thought he did a really nice job handling himself down the stretch."

It will be the first of two clashes between the Lakers and Knicks during the 2017-18 NBA season. The Knicks will visit the Lakers on Jan. 21 at the Staples Center. New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live streaming, Lakers vs Knicks live streaming, Knicks live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Knicks live stream: Watch NBA online

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12 (Wednesday in Australia)

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (Local Time), 10 a.m. AEST (Wednesday)

TV Channel: ESPN (USA), ESPN (Australia)

Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia)