New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online

By @saihoops on
Los Angeles Lakers vs Los Angeles Clippers live streaming
November 21, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) moves to the basket to score against the defense of Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (42) during the second half at Staples Center. USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez

The New York Knicks (13-13) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (10-15) at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday evening (Wednesday in Australia). While Luke Walton's young Lakers team is on a two-game winning streak, the Knicks are coming off a 111-107 home victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. 

Neither team is projected to make the playoffs, especially the Lakers, who find themselves two games behind the eighth-seeded Utah Jazz (13-14). However, injuries to star players across the league has given both teams a window to chase a potential postseason berth. Also, the Lakers are expected to make a late playoff push after a potential acquisition or two ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline. 

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, averaging 8.6 points, 7.1 assists and 6.8 rebounds, will step into Madison Square Garden for the first time in his rookie. The highly touted point guard realises the spotlight will be on him Tuesday. "I think every kid dreams about playing there (at Madison Square Garden), just because of all the history there and all the battles that go on there," Ball told reporters Monday after a Lakers practice session.

Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis believes Ball would be better off without the attention. "(Ball) has all this attention, and I don't know if he wants it that much. But it's hard to be in his skin. It's hard to imagine being in his skin. He has real talent, and I think as he gets more comfortable in the league, he will be just fine," Porzingis, the 7-foot-3 forward, said on Monday. 

Meanwhile, Lakers coach Luke Walton showered praise on fourth-your guard Jordan Clarkson after his team's 110-99 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. "I thought JC had maybe the best quarter I've ever seen him play. They kept switching their defence up and he just kept taking what the defences gave him, which is what you want to do as you mature in this league. I thought he did a really nice job handling himself down the stretch."

It will be the first of two clashes between the Lakers and Knicks during the 2017-18 NBA season. The Knicks will visit the Lakers on Jan. 21 at the Staples Center. New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live streaming, Lakers vs Knicks live streaming, Knicks live streaming and Lakers live streaming info follows.

Lakers vs Knicks live stream: Watch NBA online 
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 12 (Wednesday in Australia)
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (Local Time), 10 a.m. AEST (Wednesday)
TV Channel: ESPN (USA), ESPN (Australia)
Live Stream: NBA League Pass (Global), WatchESPN (Australia)

Related
Join the Discussion
Amazon launches in Australia and here are the best deals so far
Businesses could lose sales if not disability-friendly, SA’s Equal Opportunity Commissioner warns
Cheaper grocery bills expected as Kaufland scores second Australian site
eBay Australia, Google team up for a more personalised shopping experience
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Australia's mining industry is looking positive for 2018: analyst
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
Fare increase in Melbourne: UberX drivers to charge $1.15 per kilometre
More Business
'Russia will go only forward': Putin declares run for re-election in 2018
Palestinians condemn Trump's recognition of Jerusalem; Israeli government calls it ‘beautiful gift’
Australians think life is better now than 50 years ago
MI5, police foiled alleged plot to attack and kill Theresa May: report
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
Australian marriage equality: Parliament legalises same-sex marriage
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
'My lawful wedded spouse' suggested to become new title at Australian weddings
More News
LeBron James is playing 'NBA 2K18' to prepare for Isaiah Thomas
Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream: Watch NBA online
Ronda Rousey to WWE: Former UFC star close to finalising deal
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss at least two weeks
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
New York Knicks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream: Watch NBA online
LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency
LeBron James to Rockets: Houston serious players in free agency
More Sports
Square Enix CEO clarifies ‘Deux Ex’ hiatus, promises ‘amazing’ game with Marvel
Steam sale: Save up to US$215 with Fanatical’s Nemesis Bundle 4
Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump from building wall
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Amid PUBG fame, developer Bluehole readies release of MMORPG 'Ascent: Infinite Realm'
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
Steam sale: Save US$443 with the exhilarating Humble Codemasters Racing Bundle
More Life
'The Big Bang Theory' season 11 episode 11 spoilers
‘Outlander’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes video
'Major Crimes' season 6 episode 7 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Hawaii Five 0' season 8 episode 10 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Game of Thrones' history and lore: Rains of Castamere
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7: Extras in Blu-ray and DVD
'Power' season 5: First preview in Starz shows for 2018
‘Power’ season 5: Family bond in sneak peak
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car