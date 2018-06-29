| Make IBT your homepage

New 'Winds of Winter' theory suggests book is already complete

By @sachintrivedig on
George RR Martin
George RR Martin, author of the "Song of Ice and Fire" fantasy series that is the basis of the television series "Game of Thrones," gestures during his masterclass at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Neuchatel, July 10, 2014. Reuters/Denis Balibouse

The fans have been eagerly waiting for George RR Martin to announce the completion of “Winds of Winter.” A new theory suggests that the author may have already completed the book, and there is a good reason to not make the announcement yet.

A report be Nerdist points out that Martin has been working on the book for a very long time now. Back in 2012 the author has said that he planned to have the book out by 2014, then in 2015 he said he can finish the book in a few months, and later in 2017 he suggested that the book would be released by the end of that year.

Martin’s most recent deadline is early 2019. However, what is clear from his statements is that he has already finished most of the work for the book. What then is the reason for the delay? The report suggests that additional commitments in the form of new TV shows or other writing projects just don’t completely explain the delay, and there may be another reason.

One problem that Martin has admitted is complication in the plot. He has had to rewrite a lot of the book after either finding loopholes in his work or finding better ideas. The main problem is that this is the penultimate book, which requires the author to start connecting all the dots from the very first book. There is very little room for error because the author doesn’t have too many future chapters to fix any pending problems.

The report suggests that Martin has already completed “Winds of Winter” and is now busy writing the last book “A Dream of Spring.” The author has the tendency to write future chapters from the next book or push chapters from his current book to the next. However, this time he may be purposely writing the last book to make sure there aren’t any loose ends that need to be fixed.

Related
Join the Discussion
Australian governments don’t work with each other and it’s causing trouble
Australian millennials’ incomes have grown more than in other countries
The world needs to build more than two billion new homes over the next 80 years
The world economy can benefit from a vindicated Trump
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Strong Economic Data Cause Declines In Gold - Will This Last?
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
Organic agriculture is going mainstream, but not the way you think it is
More Business
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern, Gayford explain baby’s name, Neve Te Aroha
Saudi Arabia to lift ban on women driving
Algeria shuts down Internet access to prevent students from cheating on exams
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, charged with fraud
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
‘Permit Patty’ only ‘pretended’ to call cops on 8-year-old girl selling water
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
French citizen detained for 2 weeks after accidentally crossing Canada-US border
More News
Old faces are still a force to be reckoned with in tennis
FIFA World Cup 2018: Meet the teams
Paul George, LeBron James will sign with Lakers, says Shaq
Andrew Bogut snubs Melbourne United for Sydney Kings
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
2018 FIFA World Cup: Optus allows SBS to air remaining matches
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
How to choose a World Cup team when the US isn't contending
More Sports
Melting Arctic sends a message: Climate change is here in a big way
Driverless cars are already here but the roads aren't ready for them
New Steam games for March week 4: 'Ash of Gods' and more
Pasta can help in weight loss, research suggests
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
‘Delete Facebook account’ searches rise 95% in Australia [Infographic]
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
Why you should talk to your children about Cambridge Analytica
More Life
‘The Walking Dead’ AR game releasing in July
‘Outlander’ season 4: Maril Davis teases new dialogue
‘Top Gun 2’: Three top actors in casting race
‘Power’ season 5: Kanan isn’t trustworthy
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall reveal newborn baby’s name
'Wonder Woman 1984': First look at villain- Cheetah
‘Wonder Woman 1984’: First teaser picture of Kristen Wiig
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car