New technology looks set to revolutionise how geotechnical engineers monitor, predict landslides

A new technology from a student-led research project at Victoria University looks set to transform how landslides are being monitored and predicted. It reportedly utilises low-cost solar or battery-powered wireless GPS sensors and seeks to help save lives and properties.

Jonathan Olds, an engineering and computer science student, was looking for a research project and got an advice from his supervisor. Professor of Network Engineering in the School of Engineering and Computer Science Winston Seah suggested developing and testing an automated solution for the monitoring of landslides.

The research resulted to AccuMM. Olds validated it with a pilot installation in Taiwan.

AccuMM uses solar or battery-powered wireless GPS sensors and a cloud-based algorithm. It calculated the location of every sensor, relative to a fixed-base station.

It allows daily measurements to be taken at a number of points on a landslide without site visits with no line-of-sight or cabling requirements. There is also no need for intervention at the site for five years or more.

It is currently being trialled in areas where landslides have taken place. Nick Willis, Viclink’s Commercialisation Manager, Engineering, noted that about 66 million people are currently in high-risk landslide locations.

Willis said the holy grail of managing landslide risk is prediction. “But predictions can only be made if movement-or, more importantly, the acceleration of land mass-can be measured right down to the number of millimetres per day, over a long period of time,’ he explained.

Sending an engineer or a surveyor out into the field to measure land movement is a traditional method of measurement. The manual process was said to be costly.

There are other tech options which involve robots or drones. But they also tend to be costly.

Willis said it is not difficult to see the rising need for a new kind of technology to the events such as changing rainfall patterns, global warming and aging infrastructure. Landslides pose a danger to the public and also make a dent in tourism.

“By exploiting the similarity in wireless channel conditions between sensors placed in close proximity, we are able to achieve a high degree of accuracy compared with much higher cost systems,” Seah said, adding that the wireless network can be powered by energy harvesting. It means the system can operate for long duration to meet the monitoring needs of geotechnical engineers. Willis and Seah can be contacted for more information about the new technology.