New Steam indie games for October 2017: 'Dusk,' 'Inmates' and more

October has finally arrived, and with it comes new Steam games. The new month promises plenty of high-profile titles such as “The Evil Within 2,” “Middle-earth: Shadow of War” and “Assassin’s Creed: Origins.”

Due to the huge amount of triple-A games about to be released, there might be smaller, lesser-known ones that could fly under everyone’s radar. So here is a list of upcoming indie Steam games that also deserve the spotlight. The release dates are Australian time and may be subject to change.

‘Battle Chasers: Nightwar’ – October 4, 2017

This one’s an RPG said to be “inspired by the classic console greats,” and it shows. “Battle Chasers: Nightwar” is indeed reminiscent of turn-based RPGs in the past.

But what makes this title stand out are the attention-grabbing randomly-generating dungeons, not to mention the top-notch enemy and character designs. With a crafting system and six heroes to choose from, the game is shaping up to have a high replay value.

‘Inmates’ – October 6, 2017

“Inmates” is a horror game. If getting scared isn’t the player’s cup of tea, best skip this. It promises claustrophobic environments and terrifying imagery that it may be in the running as the scariest indie game of the year.

Players step in the shoes of Jonathan as he attempts to uncover the truth behind his imprisonment. Solving puzzles takes him one step closer to freedom, but since this is a horror game, there are certainly plenty of ghastly obstacles that will prevent him from staying alive, or at the very least, sane.

‘A Hat in Time’ – October 6, 2017

From scary to cute. “A Hat in Time” is a 3D platformer that tells the story of a girl who needs to stitch new hats to upgrade her abilities and retrieve the Time Pieces for her journey.

This vibrant-looking title reached 10x its goal on Kickstarter. It’s enough proof that many gamers are indeed waiting for its release.

‘Dusk’ – October 31, 2017

The graphics of “Dusk” would remind everyone of a typical 90’s first-person shooter. That’s because the game wants to pay homage to such legacy.

From the looks of things, it seems to have the same amount of blood and action as seen in classic titles like “Quake” and “Half-Life.” Released as three separate campaign episodes, “Dusk” looks highly capable of catering to the nostalgia of gamers.