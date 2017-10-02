New Steam indie games for October 2017: 'Dusk,' 'Inmates' and more

By on
Steam Logo
The Steam logo from the official Steam website. Steam/Valve

October has finally arrived, and with it comes new Steam games. The new month promises plenty of high-profile titles such as “The Evil Within 2,” “Middle-earth: Shadow of War” and “Assassin’s Creed: Origins.”

Due to the huge amount of triple-A games about to be released, there might be smaller, lesser-known ones that could fly under everyone’s radar. So here is a list of upcoming indie Steam games that also deserve the spotlight. The release dates are Australian time and may be subject to change.

‘Battle Chasers: Nightwar’ – October 4, 2017

This one’s an RPG said to be “inspired by the classic console greats,” and it shows. “Battle Chasers: Nightwar” is indeed reminiscent of turn-based RPGs in the past.

But what makes this title stand out are the attention-grabbing randomly-generating dungeons, not to mention the top-notch enemy and character designs. With a crafting system and six heroes to choose from, the game is shaping up to have a high replay value.

‘Inmates’ – October 6, 2017

“Inmates” is a horror game. If getting scared isn’t the player’s cup of tea, best skip this. It promises claustrophobic environments and terrifying imagery that it may be in the running as the scariest indie game of the year.

Players step in the shoes of Jonathan as he attempts to uncover the truth behind his imprisonment. Solving puzzles takes him one step closer to freedom, but since this is a horror game, there are certainly plenty of ghastly obstacles that will prevent him from staying alive, or at the very least, sane.

‘A Hat in Time’ – October 6, 2017

From scary to cute. “A Hat in Time” is a 3D platformer that tells the story of a girl who needs to stitch new hats to upgrade her abilities and retrieve the Time Pieces for her journey.

This vibrant-looking title reached 10x its goal on Kickstarter. It’s enough proof that many gamers are indeed waiting for its release.

‘Dusk’ – October 31, 2017

The graphics of “Dusk” would remind everyone of a typical 90’s first-person shooter. That’s because the game wants to pay homage to such legacy.

From the looks of things, it seems to have the same amount of blood and action as seen in classic titles like “Quake” and “Half-Life.” Released as three separate campaign episodes, “Dusk” looks highly capable of catering to the nostalgia of gamers.

Join the Discussion
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Australia’s new food labelling helps consumers support local farmers and businesses
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
Hugh Hefner net worth: Playboy founder turned his US$600 into US$110M empire
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder charged with misdemeanor battery
Cavs owner received racist voicemails after LeBron James' Donald Trump tweet
Russell Westbrook signs 5-year extension with OKC Thunder
Malaysian Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel fastest in shortened practice
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Lakers vs Timberwolves live stream: Watch NBA Preseason online
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
Conor McGregor next's fight: UFC star keeping options open
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will not be a ‘repeat’
‘Vikings’ season 5: Lagertha vs. Ivar
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 episode 1 live stream: 'Foisted!'
‘Vikings’ season 5 battles in new trailer
'Star Wars Rebels' season 4: The Emperor may be back
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Ian McDiarmid reportedly back
'Days of Our Lives' spoilers for Oct. 2-6: Ben interrupts the wedding
'Days of Our Lives' Oct. 2-6 spoilers [VIDEOS]
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car