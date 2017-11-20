New Steam indie games for November week 3: ‘Tower 57’ and more

By on
Steam Logo
The Steam logo from the official Steam website. Steam/Valve

A new week means a new set of indie games to play on Steam. Gamers are sure to turn their attention toward the likes of recent releases such as “Injustice 2,” while the smaller independent titles may struggle to find the audience they deserve.

Listed below are new indie games made available on Steam in the past few days. The list is based on the titles’ Steam pages. Prices are subject to change due to possibilities of sales and discounts.

‘Tower 57’ | Developer: Pixwerk | Price: US$9.95 (AU$13.16)

Its retro-style graphic design is already enough to get your attention, but “Tower 57” is more than just that. Heavily focused on cooperative combat, the game expects players to work together as they shoot lots’a stuff. Before doing so, you may choose to play as one of six characters, each with different skills and personalities.

‘Divide’ | Developer: Exploding Tuba Studios | Price: US$16.99 (AU$22.46)

“Divide” is an isometric game with a strong sci-fi emphasis. At its core is a shooter game that relies on players searching for clues to unlock the secrets of the environment. Expect to use stealth and strategy as well. Take note that according to its Steam page, the game requires an XInput compatible gamepad to play.

‘Choice’ | Developer: Olympic, SP| Price: US$5.59 (AU$7.39)

In “Choice,” you die. Lots of times. Based on current reviews, it's one of those you-die-and-die-but-it-feels-so-good kind of games similar to “Dark Souls.” But don’t let the comparison fool you. “Choice” is a completely different game on its own. It will need your utmost concentration to go from one place to another without suffering a humiliating demise. The title’s description even expects players to use pen and paper and even a quick internet search in order to survive.

Join the Discussion
New entrants: Global tech invasion in Sydney's CBD tightens office rental market
Peru-Australia free-trade deal: Aussie businesses, farmers and families to be 'big winners'
Telstra's remedies for slow NBN speeds: Refunds, changing plans, leaving contracts
Perth retailers earns extended trading hours over the Christmas period
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Increasing supply ‘unlikely in isolation to create affordable housing’ in Australia: analysis
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
Australian businesses in the midst of best economic conditions in two decades
More Business
Prince Charles blamed Jews in Arab-Israeli conflict in 1986 letter
Malcolm Turnbull condemns Kim Jong-un's rogue state, pushes for North Korea sanctions
Trump's Asia tour: Rodrigo Duterte sings for US commander-in-chief
Remembrance Day: Prince Harry’s beard reportedly breaks military rules
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
‘Less lawyers, more Lambies’: Outgoing senator delivers tearful farewell speech, receives praise
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
Jacqui Lambie to resign after learning she’s a British citizen
More News
Lakers teammates grill Lonzo Ball for walking away from scuffle
NBA Trade News: Utah Jazz will explore deals for Derrick Favors
Ex-NRL player David Fifita’s wife Jade sentenced to jail for Centrelink fraud
Golden State Warriors vs Boston Celtics live stream: Watch NBA online
Usain Bolt helps Australians work on explosiveness ahead of Ashes
Usain Bolt helps Australians work on explosiveness ahead of Ashes
Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
Grigor Dimitrov vs David Goffin live stream: Watch ATP Finals online
More Sports
New Steam indie games for November week 2: 'Turf Wars' and more
Paddles, First Cat of New Zealand and PM Ardern’s cat, dies
Niantic announces 'Harry Potter: Wizards Unite,' complete with spell-casting feature and more
Diving deeper into nautical archaeology
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
Steam sale: Fanatical Max Damage Bundle promises 8 'chaotic' games for US$3.49
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
New indie Steam games for November week 1: 'Usurper' and more
More Life
‘Power’ season 5: Cast members tease exciting new installment
‘Outlander’ season 3: Behind-the-scenes video about second half
'Blue Bloods' season 8 episode 8 ‘Pick Your Poison’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Coronation Street' Nov. 17 spoilers [VIDEO]
'NCIS' season 15 episode 9 spoilers: Abby rushes Delilah to the hospital
'NCIS' season 15 episode 9 ‘Ready or Not’ spoilers
'Lucifer' season 3 episode 8 preview: Dating tips from the devil
‘Lucifer’ season 3 episode 8: Chloe learns dating skills
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car