New Steam indie games for January week 5: 'Legrand Legacy' and more

The end of January approaches, and those looking for new indie Steam games to play can breathe easy, knowing that plenty of underappreciated titles are being released for the platform every week. For the last week of January, let’s take a look at a 2D horror-adventure, a first-person thriller and a retro-style RPG.

‘Later On’ – Developer: Penumbra Games

This one’s branded as a “surreal horror adventure game,” and for good reason. The setting of “Later On” is more or less influenced by the protagonist’s mind. The screenshots tell you what to expect: walking past gigantic whales, digging a grave inside a bedroom, and more. Sounds like a great game to play after you’re done with “Yume Nikki.”

‘The Apartment’ – Developer: Shattered Mirror

“The Apartment” is a psychological thriller that puts players in the shoes of James Sachs, a detective who must solve a string of murders involving innocent girls. You explore crime scenes, scouring for evidence that can pinpoint you to the killer. Yes, you can die in this game, which you can blame for its ability to play with the mind. If you’re up for something that can make you question what’s real and what’s not, “The Apartment” may be worth checking out.

‘Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds’ – Developer: SEMISOFT

Here's something from Indonesia-based developer SEMISOFT. Watch the trailer and you’d immediately know that “Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds” pays tribute to the brilliant JRPGs of previous-gen consoles. This isn’t just a trip down memory lane, mind you. The story, music and graphics make the game able to stand on its own. Battle system would remind old-school players of “The Legend of Dragoon,” while the awe-inspiring hand-drawn backgrounds are reminiscent of “Chrono Cross.” If certain aspects of “Legrand Legacy” remind you of a lovely game you played as a kid, it’s because that’s exactly what it aims to do.