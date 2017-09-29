New Steam games: survive 'Home Sweet Home,' save the world in 'GOKEN'

September is nearly over, but new games will always continue to pour into Steam. With the huge amount of titles released each week, other games may find it incredibly difficult to stand out. So here is a list of some of the new games that players might have missed on Steam.

‘Home Sweet Home’ | YGGDrazil Group Co., LTD | US$16.99 (AU$21.66)

Judging by the trailer itself, one can assume that this indie game from Thailand isn’t for the faint-hearted. “Home Sweet Home” is a first-person horror game that boasts a top-notch story based on Thai myths. Stealth and puzzle-solving are needed to help the main character Tim escape from a mysterious house and come into terms with the disappearance of his wife.

‘GOKEN’ | GIANTY Inc. | US$14.99 (AU$19.11)

The world is in danger, but the look of the game may fool players into thinking otherwise. With colourful visuals and nostalgic character designs, “GOKEN” is an action-RPG that brings to mind the classic JRPGs of the early days. Set in a vast open world, players need to rely on strategy and an innovative Tattoo system to save the world from the hands of a wrathful god.

‘Hob’ | Runic Games | US$19.99 (AU$25.48)

Early reviews are calling “Hob” the next Zelda, but let this be not the case. “Hob” is shaping up to be a masterpiece in its own right, judging by its Very Positive rating on Steam. The game is an action-adventure title told without dialogue. Instead, players learn about the story as they explore the world, fighting monsters and solving puzzles.