New Steam games October 2017 week 4: Survive the waters in 'Debris'

Week 4 of October has brought several new Steam games that might be worth checking out. Searching through the list of recent releases is a daunting task, considering that dozens of games are released every week.

Below is a list of new Steam games that deserves your attention. There’s action, strategy and horror, so choose wisely. Do take note that prices are subject to change.

‘High Hell’ – Price: US$8.99 (AU$11.52)

“High Hell” is an eye-catching first-person shooter from developers Terri Vellmann and Doseone. It has violence, it has nudity and it has gore (according to its Steam page), and gamers who are into shooting criminals in the face with a shotgun might want to check this one out.

‘Drosoph Hotel’ – Price: US$14.39 (AU$18.44)

Fresh from developer Mythic Chest, “Drosoph Hotel” is an Early Access title in which players are tasked with designing a hotel that holds the key to saving the world. If that premise doesn’t catch your attention, nothing will. Unless, of course, you count the fact that you’d need to work with monsters and ghosts while scaring away hotel guests. This is one hotel no one would dare check in, despite the cute graphics.

‘Debris’ – Price: US$29.74 (AU$38.11)

Moonray Studios has recently released this atmospheric adventure game in which players must find their way out of a vast ocean. In “Debris,” survival is of the utmost importance. In order to reach the surface, the game expects you to escape a “massive environment the size of Manhattan,” according to its Steam page. Up for a challenge, then?