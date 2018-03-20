New Steam games March week 3: 'The Long Reach' and more

By on
The Long Reach Adventure Game 3
'The Long Reach.' Painted Black Games

It can be incredibly difficult to keep up with the dozens of new Steam games being released every day. Last week saw the releases of big-name titles like “Devil May Cry HD Collection,” but what about the smaller ones? What about the hidden gems that are most likely to remain undiscovered by many?

Listed below are three new Steam games released in the past few days. Included are a pixel adventure title, a claustrophobic horror experience, and a challenging dungeon crawler.

‘The Long Reach’ – Developer: Painted Black Games

Taking place in a fictional New Hampshire town, “The Long Reach” is a game that has elements of adventure, horror, and science fiction. Its imagery aims to mess with the player’s mind, and in case things get out of control, the developers actually encourage to run instead of facing the horror outright. Looks like fans of “The Twilight Zone” will be in for a treat.

‘Tunnels of Despair’ – Developer: BearFighterDev

The title says it all. The game is set in tunnels, and the tunnels are filled with… despair. The goal is simple: do not die and find the way out. The player will be in the possession of a number of items that would hopefully help them escape from the abandoned underground maze. Another thing that makes this game terrifying is that AI routes are completely random, so one may encounter an enemy in the least likely of places.

‘Soulblight’ - Developer: My Next Games

Here’s an attractive top-down roguelike that fans of the subgenre should check out. An interesting system called Tainting Mechanics replaces the mind-numbing task of having to grind for experience points. The player’s main source of power is a set of personality traits. Acting accordingly makes the game easier; if, for example, the character needs to be an alcoholic, then consuming alcohol every now and then would reap plenty of rewards. This is, indeed, literally role-playing.

Join the Discussion
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Indian ride-sharing platform Ola lands in Sydney, offers free rides
Domino’s bans night-time deliveries to an Australian suburb to prioritise members' safety
Costco to build distribution site in Western Sydney, create hundreds of jobs
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Mercedes expect three-horse race for 2018 F1 championship
Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers live stream: Watch NBA online
Jimmy Butler injury update: Timberwolves star on verge of comeback
Los Angeles Lakers vs Miami Heat live stream: Watch NBA online
Roger Federer praises Juan Martin del Potro after Indian Wells final loss
Roger Federer praises Juan Martin del Potro after Indian Wells final loss
Cristiano Ronaldo hits 50th career hat-trick in Real Madrid win
Cristiano Ronaldo hits 50th career hat-trick in Real Madrid win
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8: New cast details
Epic new 'God of War' TV commercial airs during 'Family Guy'
Prince Harry refuses to sign prenup before marrying Meghan Markle
‘Outlander’ season 4: Cast and crew tease details
'Coronation Street' spoilers for March 19-22: Michelle confides in Carla
'Coronation Street' March 19-22 spoilers [VIDEOS]
'Star Wars: Episode 9': Domhnall Gleeson looks forward to comedy scenes
‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ may be ‘unexpected’
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car