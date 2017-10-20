New Steam games: 'Gothic' creator releases RPG 'ELEX'

With plenty of Steam games getting released every day, it can be a daunting challenge for the average gamer to keep track of these new additions. The major downside of this situation, of course, is that the smaller games, the ones that aren’t Assassin’s Creed or Call of Duty, get eclipsed by the major titles.

Below is a list of recently released games you may have missed. The titles are mostly indie, a few gems that might be worth checking out. Do take note that prices are subject to change.

‘Organ Quarter’ – Outer Brain Studios – Price US$19.99 (AU$25.49)

Just in time for Halloween, “Organ Quarter” is a survival horror VR game. It requires players to navigate a surreal Silent Hill-ish world, keeping their wits intact.

The game, however, requires a VR headset to play. According to its Steam page, the requirement is due to the game’s desire to put “players past their comfort zone, bringing them into tight, claustrophobic environments and making them get up close and personal with monsters.” If soiling pants is one’s cup of tea, “Organ Quarter” it is.

‘ELEX’ - Piranha Bytes – US$49.99 (AU$63.74)

Remember the “Gothic” games? Its creators have released its latest RPG offering.

Marketed as a “handcrafted” role-playing game, “ELEX” is set in a world that appears to straddle the boundary between epic fantasy and science fiction. The various trailers show the playable character travelling the world with a jetpack (yes, a jetpack), so that’s already a plus in anyone’s book.

‘Wunderdoktor’ - Ghostbutter – Price: US$9.99 (AU$12.74)

“Wunderdoktor” is the title, and it’s also the name of the main character. A doctor whose aim is to cure rare diseases, Wunderdoktor must traverse a quirky world full of characters in dire need of help.