New Steam games February week 3: 'Dead Maze' and more

The Steam Lunar New Year sale is almost over, and chances are, gamers have bought plenty of titles for low prices. That doesn’t mean, however, that they could simply ignore the new games on the platform.

Despite the ongoing sale, developers are still risking everything to release their games for everyone to check out. Below are some of these titles. Here you’ll see a side-scrolling romp, a short yet powerful indie, and an action-packed multiplayer title.

‘Dungreed’ – Developer: TEAM HORAY

Residents of a peaceful town are transported into a dungeon and it is up to you to save the day. The journey’s not going to be easy, though. “Dungreed” does not have checkpoints. Die and you return to the town with all your items taken from you. Indeed, players will need to train their adventurers to ensure that they become strong enough to face the enemies within the dungeon.

‘Evie’ – Developer: Chilla's Art

“Evie” is highly recommended for those who only have little time on their hands. It’s a short first-person horror game that requires the player to explore a forest filled with mysterious notes left by someone named Evie. The more you discover, the darker the game gets.

‘Dead Maze’ - Atelier 801

Here’s an MMO that won’t burn a hole in your wallet. “Dead Maze” is a free-to-play title set in a world conquered by the undead. As one of the survivors, it is your task to scavenge for supplies while trying your best to stay alive. Manage your health and build your camp; the rest is up to you. If the premise sounds daunting, don’t worry. Fellow players/survivors will be there to offer assistance.