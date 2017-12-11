New Steam games for December week 2: 'Getting Over It' and more

New Steam games are constantly being added to Valve’s digital platform every week. The Game Awards has just concluded. People are sure to check out the nominees to satiate their curiosity, thus it can be difficult for other titles to grab everyone’s attention.

Below is a list of games that have been released on Steam for the past few days. Prices are subject to change due to possibilities of discounts and sales.

‘Getting Over It’ – Price: US$10.62 (AU$10.62)

Chances are, you’ve probably heard about this game or seen it being streamed somewhere on Twitch. “Getting Over It” has a guy. The guy is stuck in a pot. Said guy has a hammer. Hammer needs to be used to climb. Rinse and repeat.

While the idea of a difficult climbing game sounds frustrating, those who’ve played it are showering it with praises. Novices should expect not only challenging gameplay but also a philosophical experience that would make you question your very existence.

‘Tokyo Xanadu eX+’ – Price: US$53.99 (AU$71.75)

English-speaking fans have waited, and it's finally here. “Tokyo Xanadu eX+” is an action RPG from Nihon Falcom. Judging by the screenshots, the game seems to have everything that made other titles like “Trails of Cold Steel” so beloved by players.

The game boasts more than 40 hours of gameplay, not to mention a huge world to explore, complete with mini-games and a variety of dungeons. Fans of JRPG need not be reminded to check this one out.

'SpellForce 3' – Price: US$49.99 (AUS$66.43)

THQ Nordic’s latest offering is a mix of real-time strategy and role-playing elements. The year is 518, and players must stop a mysterious plague from spreading. Are the mages to blame, or is there a force far more sinister?

“SpellForce 3” enables players to create and customize their heroes. Not only that, they can also choose among three factions: elves, orcs or humans.