New Rihanna photo sparks pregnancy speculation among fans

Singer Rihanna arrives at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, May 22, 2016. Reuters/Steve Marcus

Recent photos of Rihanna stirred fans into pregnancy talks on social media. Entertainment news outlets are not confirming anything, yet Drake and Chris Brown have already been dragged as possible dad. Fans and observers may just be overreacting to the pop celebrity’s off the shoulder, oversized outfit on Saturday night in New York.

Several comments in this Instagram photo show fans wondering whether Rihanna is pregnant. There are similar speculations in comments to reports carried by Daily Mail (which did not mention anything about pregnancy) and Hollywood Life (which went to as far as guessing the possibly baby daddy between Drake and Chris Brown).

Reports say the relevant photo was taken in Manhattan over the weekend, where RiRi was out and about, wearing an oversized top and ripped jeans paired with white Balenciaga ankle boots. Some comments pointed out the “Love on the Brain” singer was “glowing.”

On social media, the Grammy Award-winning singer has recently promoted the Puma x Fenty Jelly Slide, which is the product of the pop icon’s trendy collaboration with the sports brand. The footwear went on sale from May 25. It costs around $120 (US$70).

Rihanna also expressed her sentiments on the tragedy that struck Manchester Arena after Ariana Grande’s concert. (Click here to read the news: 22 fatalities and several injured in fatal blast.)

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled has proudly announced that Rihanna has finished recording for their collaboration, a track in his upcoming album, “Grateful.” Beyoncé and Jay Z, as well as Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber and Migos’ Quavo are all part of DJ Khaled’s new project. Fans will find out the release date soon enough.

As if Rihanna is not busy enough with collaborations and gigs, Netflix is bringing together Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna in a film project. Entertainment Weekly reports this project started with an internet meme.

Ignoring pregnancy rumours, here are some of Rihanna’s latest posts on Twitter: