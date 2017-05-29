New Rihanna photo sparks pregnancy speculation among fans

By @fangurlmary on
Rihanna Anti World Tour
Singer Rihanna arrives at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, May 22, 2016. Reuters/Steve Marcus

Recent photos of Rihanna stirred fans into pregnancy talks on social media. Entertainment news outlets are not confirming anything, yet Drake and Chris Brown have already been dragged as possible dad. Fans and observers may just be overreacting to the pop celebrity’s off the shoulder, oversized outfit on Saturday night in New York.

Several comments in this Instagram photo show fans wondering whether Rihanna is pregnant. There are similar speculations in comments to reports carried by Daily Mail (which did not mention anything about pregnancy) and Hollywood Life (which went to as far as guessing the possibly baby daddy between Drake and Chris Brown).

Reports say the relevant photo was taken in Manhattan over the weekend, where RiRi was out and about, wearing an oversized top and ripped jeans paired with white Balenciaga ankle boots. Some comments pointed out the “Love on the Brain” singer was “glowing.”

On social media, the Grammy Award-winning singer has recently promoted the Puma x Fenty Jelly Slide, which is the product of the pop icon’s trendy collaboration with the sports brand. The footwear went on sale from May 25. It costs around $120 (US$70).

Rihanna also expressed her sentiments on the tragedy that struck Manchester Arena after Ariana Grande’s concert. (Click here to read the news: 22 fatalities and several injured in fatal blast.)

Meanwhile, DJ Khaled has proudly announced that Rihanna has finished recording for their collaboration, a track in his upcoming album, “Grateful.” Beyoncé and Jay Z, as well as Lil Wayne, Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber and Migos’ Quavo are all part of DJ Khaled’s new project. Fans will find out the release date soon enough.

As if Rihanna is not busy enough with collaborations and gigs, Netflix is bringing together Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna in a film project. Entertainment Weekly reports this project started with an internet meme.

Ignoring pregnancy rumours, here are some of Rihanna’s latest posts on Twitter:

Related
Join the Discussion
Aussie CeBIT starts; highlights cyber security, big data, FinTech, digital health and more
Aussies can save $3,184 per year by borrowing money online: Mozo
Xinja emerges as potential startup bank after federal budget reforms
PwC, KPMG, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among Australia’s top companies to work for
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
ACCC allows providers to pass on internet tax to consumers
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
Topshop Australia enters voluntary administration; Sir Philip Green's Arcadia takes over
More Business
FDA to require restaurants to post nutritional info for their menu starting May 5
Melania Trump welcomes Queen Rania of Jordan, heads to an all-girls school
Pump hydro storage can help build 100 percent renewable energy grid
Study shows Western Australians are unhappiest at work; older, female employees are more satisfied
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Egyptians unite after church bombing; Abdel Fatah el-Sisi declares state of emergency
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
Trump to visit China; Xi approves 100-day trade talks plan
More News
2017 French Open: Petra Kvitova wins comeback match after being stabbed
Michael Vick looking to end NFL career on high note with one-day and last appearance in Atlanta
Zlatan Ibrahimovic could leave Manchester United, says agent
F1 Monaco Grand Prix live stream: How to watch Formula One online
2017 French Open: World No 1 Angelique Kerber crashes out in first round
2017 French Open: World No 1 Angelique Kerber crashes out in first round
WWE news: Bray Wyatt vs Matt Hardy is a disturbing match which could be happening soon
Bray Wyatt sends feelers to Matt Hardy, WWE match possibly happening
More Sports
Spyslide webcam cover: Features, price and release details
Australia to soon grow medical marijuana locally, believes expert
Cyber attack 2017: Aussies urged to update anti-virus software
Telstra to refund nbn customers not receiving promised speeds
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Pippa Middleton weds: All the pictures from the ‘wedding of the year’
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
Apple Watch can now detect cardiac arrhythmia with 97 percent accuracy
More Life
‘Lucifer’ season 2 episode 18 preview: Missing family members
‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 trailer breakdown
‘Outlander’ season 3: Reunion will result in ‘intense’ love scene
'Silicon Valley' Season 4 episode 6 'Customer Service' spoilers
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms on his Facebook page that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn in Arrowverse [VIDEO]
'Arrow' star John Barrowman confirms that he won't be back as Malcolm Merlyn
'Poldark' season 3: First promo picture and first scene details; Premiere date in October
‘Poldark’ season 3: First scene details
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car