New reported data reveals number of rape complaints in Sydney and Melbourne

Rape complaints in Sydney were twice as many as New York City and Melbourne has 38 percent more. Greater Sydney recorded 2,899 rape complaints in the year to September 2017 and 1,993 in Melbourne, figures reportedly show.

This is according to a report by The Daily Mail, which also noted that there were 1,446 reports across New York City last year. NYC has a population of 8.5million. That is comparable to 4 million people in Sydney and 3.8million in Melbourne.

The larger number of rape complaints recorded in Sydney was believed to be because Australians were more willing to have sex crimes reported than those from NYC. University of Western Sydney’s Dr Michael Salter, a senior lecturer in criminology, said he suspected that the discrepancy in numbers was about greater willingness to report cases of sexual assault to the police.

He said Aussies may trust their police more. “There might be an increased cultural willingness to report, and police in Australia may be more receptive to receiving those reports,” The Daily Mail reported him as saying.

Salter’s theory is backed up by crime victimization surveys. It is thought, however, that only one in ten Australians report sexual assault cases.

Last month, reports about Australian men gang raping a teenaged girl and filming it on a GoPro have emerged. The incident reportedly took place about three years ago when Tristan Carlyle-Watson invited a 16-year-old to a house party over Facebook.

He reportedly promised the girl that he will take good care of her only for the teenager to find herself surrounded by up to eight strange men. Carlyle-Watson did nothing to intervene when many of them forced themselves on her.

Convicted rapists Kurt Stevenson and Andrew Waters were jailed along with Carlyle-Watson for their varied roles in the gang rape at a Sydney party in 2015. Judge Sharron Norton has told the court that Stevenson and Waters both had intercourse with the girl.

A school principal who has fled Australia has recently made headlines after more than 70 sexual assault and rape allegations surfaced. She has been remanded in custody in Israel.

The woman, who cannot be named in Israel, worked as a teacher at a Melbourne school until 2008 when 74 allegations of sexual misconduct against students were levelled against her, reported Herald Sun. Yehuda Frid, her defence lawyer, has attacked the extradition process and Australian authorities, saying the Jerusalem District Court ruling would lead to “bad feelings.”