New report recommends limiting use of transvaginal mesh as a last resort

The health system’s failure to protect females getting transvaginal mesh implants revealed failings with Australia’s regulation of medical devices and casted health professionals in “very poor light,” an inquiry has found. The failure also caused “great cost” to victims.

The inquiry has called for an overhaul of the country’s regulation of medical devices after victims talked about stories of devastating physical and mental scars. It includes forcing the mandatory disclosure of complications as well as the creation of a national register tracking high-risk implantable devices.

The Senate Community Affairs References Inquiry started to investigate the pelvic implants after complaints of side effects from a number of Australian women. Senator Derryn Hinch, who led the inquiry, said the damage was far worse than the committee has expected.

Hinch said he believes it was among the biggest medical scandals women in Australia have been subjected. He added there are still several questions that need answers.

About 150,000 women in Australia have undergone transvaginal mesh procedures. Many decided to undergo the procedure in order to treat pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence, which are two known complications of childbirth.

A report into transvaginal mesh implants has suggested the devices “should only be used as a last resort.” Hinch said thousands of women were deformed, and that the committee estimated between 10,000 to 15,000 females may have suffered side effects.

Greens senator and chair of the community affairs committee Rachel Siewert encouraged the federal government to employ the inquiry’s 13 recommendations. She said the inquiry heard from several women living with the consequences of having had these implants.

"Many women who have had transvaginal mesh implants have had devastating complications resulting in ongoing emotional trauma, embarrassment, shame, depression, debilitating pain, recurring infection and a poor quality of life," SBS reported Siewert as saying. Siewert said the failure has to be fixed and support has to be provided for the women.

The Senate committee’s recommendation is for transvaginal mesh to be used as a last resort when other treatment options have been considered and determined unsuitable. It was also recommended the mesh be used with fully informed consent.

Among other recommendations are establishing a register of all high-risk devices and providing information about seeking treatment in the event of complications. It has been alleged that Johnson & Johnson failed to do proper testing and marketed the devices aggressively to make an easy and fast profit.

