New recording suggests ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi is still alive

By on
Purported Islamic State Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has made what would be his first public appearance at a mosque in the centre of Iraq's second city, Mosul. Reuters/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Islamic State has released what appeared to be a recording of its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. The 46-minute recording seems intended to silence reports of his death.

The date of the recording, which is believed to be the first communication from the jihadist leader in nearly a year during which the group has lost much of the territory it controlled in Iraq and Syria, was not clear. It was released through the Al-Furqan news organisation.

Baghdadi praised his soldiers for waging a battle in Mosul. “They fulfilled their promise and their responsibility, and they did not give up except over their skulls and body parts,” he said in the recording, which was disseminated to Islamic State supporters.

Baghdadi reportedly made reference to North Korean threats against the United States. He also accused the American-backed troops of using scorched-earth tactics, according to a translation provided by the SITE Intelligence Group. His last recorded speech was issued in early November 2016. That was two weeks following the beginning of the battle for Mosul.

By that time, he urged his followers to fight the “unbelievers” and “make their blood flow as river.” US-backed Iraqi forces have since defeated IS in Mosul.

Earlier this year, Russia’s defence ministry said Baghdadi may have been killed when one of its air strikes hit a gathering of senior IS commanders. However, Washington reportedly said it could not confirm the death. Officials have said they believed it might take years to kill or capture Baghdadi as he was believed to be hiding in thousands of square miles of sparsely, news.com.au noted.

A US counterterrorism chief has warned that ISIS’ ability to “reach globally is still largely intact.” Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Nick Rasmussen said “there is not, in fact, a direct link between Isis's battlefield position in Iraq and Syria and the group's capacity to inspire external attacks.”

As he was speaking to the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Rasmussen said he expected the group to become a “covert operation” that will still conduct or inspire global attacks. "It's simply going to take longer than we would like to translate victory on the battlefield into a genuine threat reduction,” he said according to independent.co.uk.

Other groups like al Qaeda pose a threat as well. Rasmussen further warned that aviation is still a target for both groups. Recently, there was a failed attempt to bomb an aircraft in Australia.

VICE News/YouTube

Related
Join the Discussion
Same-sex marriage could add over $650M to the Australian economy annually: analysis
Employers suspected of exploiting foreign workers targeted in Western Australia
Regulator to examine NSW generators to ensure they operate by the rules
Australian agriculture becomes largest contributor to national GDP growth in 2016-17
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
Thousands of new jobs as Australia creates its own space agency
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
New guide for better data privacy management released for Australian organisations
More Business
Wellness scammer Belle Gibson ordered to pay $410K
Gays or bisexuals show higher rates of drug use than heterosexuals: AIHW
King Salman: Saudi Arabia will finally allow women to drive
NSW healthcare: New report reveals higher complication rates, waiting times, 'respectful care'
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
Michelle Obama shares what she thinks of women who voted against Hillary
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
New York state voter information reportedly shows Jared Kushner is a woman
More News
NBA expects players to stand up for national anthem
Carmelo Anthony, Paul George thought they were Cleveland-bound on draft night
Chandler Parsons injury update: Grizzlies star set for turnaround season
FIFA close to taking over Football Federation Australia, to appoint committee
Neymar downplays rift with Edinson Cavani, blames media
Neymar downplays rift with Edinson Cavani, blames media
Lewis Hamilton backs NFL protests, slams Donald Trump
Lewis Hamilton backs NFL protests, slams Donald Trump
More Sports
Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard: Specs, price and launch details
Asus ROG Strix RX Vega 64 graphics card set for September release
National survey reveals Aussies’ attitude towards family life
How Australian universities address sexual assault on campus
Samsung launches SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs, features and details announced
New Samsung SM-G9298 Android flip phone: Specs and features
LG V30 specs, features and release details
LG V30 specs, features and release details
More Life
'Coronation Street' Oct. 2-6 spoilers
‘Poldark’ stars appear in promo video
‘Game of Thrones’ season 8 episodes will be longer
‘Star Wars Rebels’ season 4: Plot details revealed
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Team Scorpion prevents an extinction event
'Scorpion' season 4 episode 2 ‘More Extinction’ spoilers [VIDEOS]
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 spoilers: 'NCIS NOLA' and FBI team up
'NCIS New Orleans' season 4 episode 2 ‘The Asset’ spoilers
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car