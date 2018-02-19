New PS4 games you might have missed: 'Crossing Souls' and more

New PlayStation 4 games are released each day, digital or not. Plenty of titles are expected to drop on February 20, but before that, here are a few games you might have missed in the past few days.

Below are some new PS4 games that might be worth checking out. You’ll find a homage to 80’s goodness, a remake of a much-beloved classic RPG, and an action-adventure with beautiful visuals. Take note that all of these games are also available on multiple platforms.

‘Crossing Souls’ – Release date: February 13

It’s the 80’s, which is usually bad news for your average group of friends. One such group is unfortunate enough to discover a mysterious stone that grants travel between dimensions. Now you must control the five main characters as they use their special skills to defeat their foes once and for all. Of course, it’s natural for the game to come with eye-catching pixel graphics.

‘Secret of Mana’ – Release date: February 15

Also available for the PC, “Secret of Mana” is a 3D remake of the original 1993 RPG by Square Enix, then only known as Square. It is a faithful rendition of the classic, but with three-dimensional goodness and modern controls. Characters are voiced, music has been rearranged, and new content has been added. Fans of the SNES era might do themselves a favour by checking this out.

‘Fe’ – Release date: February 16

“Fe” might be one of the most beautiful games to come out this year, and that’s saying something, considering that it’s still February. The graphics succeed in presenting the mysterious forest in which the game is set. Here, you control the titular character Fe as you use special powers and learn important languages in order to save the wildlife from deadly threats.