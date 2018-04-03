New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more

By on
PS4
A visitors plays games on PlayStation 4 (PS4) at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, October 29, 2016. Reuters/Charles Platiau

A wonderful April awaits PlayStation 4 owners as plenty of new games are set to release this month. There are indies, multiplatform titles, and a couple of major exclusives.

Below are three new PS4 games that players need to watch out for. These titles are expected to arrive in the latter half of the month, but hopefully, the wait will be worth it.

‘Yakuza 6 The Song of Life’ – Release date: April 17

After releasing in Japan last year, “Yakuza 6: The Song of Life” is finally ready for international audiences. The seventh main entry in the “Yakuza” series, the game still follows Kazuma Kiryu. This time, he is on a mission to find his adopted daughter who has seemingly gone missing after Kiryu spent three years in prison. Expect plenty of tongue-in-cheek moments and over-the-top side quests as players explore vast urban environments.

‘God of War’ – Release date: April 20

Kratos returns in this much-awaited reimagining of the “God of War” franchise. The huge difference now is that he’s a father and that during this adventure, he must teach his son how to traverse the path to warriorhood. Perhaps one of the game's most exciting features is its one-shot treatment, wherein the entire thing feels like it is shot in a single take.

‘The Swords of Ditto’ – Release date: April 24

Here’s an attractive indie game. Described as a compact action RPG, “The Swords of Ditto” lets players explore a dangerous world filled with unforgettable characters and dangerous enemies. The game will also be available for PC upon release.

Related
Join the Discussion
PDB service: Telstra offers refunds after customers are hit with unauthorised charges
Sydney Airport welcomed more than 1.3 million international passengers in February
Wesfarmers announces plans to spin off Coles supermarket
Verrency and Goodworld partner to bring charitable component to everyday financial transactions
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Australian apparel brand Sambag to close its first store
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
Majority of Australian ISPs delivering very close to their maximum plan speeds
More Business
National Day of Action: Parents, educators equipped with tools to combat cyberbullying
Donald Trump Jr's wife files for divorce as pair go 'separate ways'
Florida bridge collapse causes fatalities and crushed vehicles
Facebook permanently bans Britain First and leaders’ pages for anti-Muslim hate speech
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
Charleston shooter Dylann Roof’s sister arrested on drug and weapons charges
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
US woman sentenced to jail for killing boyfriend in failed YouTube stunt
More News
Rafael Nadal injury update: World No. 1 to return at Davis Cup
Neymar injury update: PSG, Brazil star expected back in 2-3 weeks
LeBron James surpasses Michael Jordan with 867 straight double-digit scores
Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings live stream: Watch NBA online
Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss
Australia demolished by South Africa, suffer historic Test series loss
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
John Isner outlasts Alexander Zverev Zverev to win Miami Open
More Sports
Geralt the Witcher heads to 'Soulcalibur VI' as playable character
Mozilla releases Firefox 59 with faster load times and improved privacy
Square Enix teases 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' release date leaks
'Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell 2018' listing posted on Amazon, then removed
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Australians warned about salt content of sausages
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
Square Enix officially reveals 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider,' teaser included
More Life
‘The Orville’ season 2: Behind-the-scenes pictures
‘Outlander’ season 4: Details about Aunt Jocasta
Book claims Meghan Markle ended marriage with ex-husband in coldest possible way
'The Young and the Restless' April 2-6 spoilers [VIDEO]
'Avengers: Infinity War': Expect big and terrible things
‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Directors tease scary possibility
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': Another big cameo from original film
‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’: Jeff Goldblum teases important cameo
More Entertainment
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car