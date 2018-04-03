New PS4 games for April 2018: 'God of War' and more

A wonderful April awaits PlayStation 4 owners as plenty of new games are set to release this month. There are indies, multiplatform titles, and a couple of major exclusives.

Below are three new PS4 games that players need to watch out for. These titles are expected to arrive in the latter half of the month, but hopefully, the wait will be worth it.

‘Yakuza 6 The Song of Life’ – Release date: April 17

After releasing in Japan last year, “Yakuza 6: The Song of Life” is finally ready for international audiences. The seventh main entry in the “Yakuza” series, the game still follows Kazuma Kiryu. This time, he is on a mission to find his adopted daughter who has seemingly gone missing after Kiryu spent three years in prison. Expect plenty of tongue-in-cheek moments and over-the-top side quests as players explore vast urban environments.

‘God of War’ – Release date: April 20

Kratos returns in this much-awaited reimagining of the “God of War” franchise. The huge difference now is that he’s a father and that during this adventure, he must teach his son how to traverse the path to warriorhood. Perhaps one of the game's most exciting features is its one-shot treatment, wherein the entire thing feels like it is shot in a single take.

‘The Swords of Ditto’ – Release date: April 24

Here’s an attractive indie game. Described as a compact action RPG, “The Swords of Ditto” lets players explore a dangerous world filled with unforgettable characters and dangerous enemies. The game will also be available for PC upon release.