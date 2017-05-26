New Pokemon game ‘Magikarp Jump’ is all about jumping higher

By @ritwikroy1985 on
Magikarp Jump
Train your Magikarp to soar as high as possible in Magikarp Jump! Magikarp now gets its time in the spotlight with this fun app for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices. Feed and develop your Magikarp to maximize its jump power to reach new heights! Can your Magikarp become League Champion? The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel/YouTube

“Magikarp Jump” is an official Pokemon game. The game is reportedly based on the backwoods part of the Pokemon world map. It is not a game of training a Magikarp to become a Gyarados. It is some sort of a strange league where the player has to jump higher than other Magikarps.

The game starts with a new Professor giving an introduction about the Pokemon journey, and it does not require players to choose among Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle. Players do not have to train these Pokemon to beat Gyms and the Elite Four. All that players need to do is catch a Magikaro with an Old Rod, feed him and train him so that it can jump higher than other Magikarps. That’s about it. There is no mini-game involved. The description of the game may not sound interesting to many and some may not even consider it a game.

This is because there is no gameplay involved. In order to train, a player needs to a player needs to press a button every half an hour to collect XP. Another button is dedicated to make the Magikarp jump, hopefully higher than its competitor. Players will have small XP bursts every few minutes if he surfs around and gobbles up food. Training provides higher XP. In addition to this, players can get Buddy Pokemon to help motivate Magikarp with additional gains. Decorations for ponds also do the same thing.

Micro-transactions are a part of this game as players can pay for diamonds to buy game stuffs and stamina-restore items. Meanwhile, latest reports suggest that Niantic is hiding rare monster spawns from “Pokemon GO” cheats. Players using third-party applications to play the game have been flagged by Niantic and received a warning message. There are numerous third-party apps players use to gain advantage over others. Tracking maps tell the players where certain Pokemon are in an area.

Even though using mappers to play the game is enjoyable, and players believe it’s optimal, Niantic considers this cheating. The latest step by the developer, hiding rare monster spawns, is being considered a shadow-ban. It means that the cheats may be at the exact same area as other players; however, they will not be able to see the rare Pokemon, only the common ones such as Pidgeys and Rattatas. [READ MORE: ‘Pokemon GO’ ban: Niantic hiding spawns of rare monsters from cheats; Players calling it shadow-ban]

Source: YouTube/The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel

