New options for Aussies in self-managing Family Tax Benefit Advance repayments

using computer
A person uses a computer in this undated file image. Reuters/Sherwin Crasto

Families can now self-manage their Family Tax Benefit Advance repayments at Australia Post or online. Repayments though the app or at Australia Post are updated in near real-time, allowing families to monitor their balance.

Advance payments provide families with a direct portion of the Family Tax Benefit Part A payment. This will help them meet significant one-off unexpected expenses. The advance amount is repaid from future family tax benefit payments.

Families can choose from two types of advance payments: one-off advances and regular advances. One-off advances can be requested any time and are limited to a maximum of $1,110.69 while the latter type is paid automatically every 26 weeks and is currently $178.75.

Over 900,000 advance payments were accessed by families last financial year. More than 500,000 of these requests were submitted over the phone or through the Internet.

Alan Tudge, the minister for human services, said the government’s investments in digital and online services allow simpler ways for families to manage their FTB repayments when and where it suits them. He recognised that managing a family budget can be challenging, and advance payments can provide the further assistance that families need in case of unexpected expenses.

Tudge added they were aware that people prefer to do their business online. In relation to this, he said he was pleased to announce that the department now offers more flexible repayment options with each family’s preferred methods.

Service delivery transformation

“There has never been better investment in IT and digital services than what is taking place right now under the Turnbull Government - this is making it much easier to do business with Government and saving time for busy Australians,” the minister said in a media release. It was also stated in the press release that these changes are only one element of the government’s service delivery transformation.

The upgraded myGov site, the billion dollar WPIT programme, new $600 million telephony system, 250 new call centre staff and streamlining of other welfare payment claims are also part of the government’s service delivery transformation. It also involves other steps aimed at reducing call wait times and improving processing efficiencies.

In other news, ministers and business leaders of the 48 member Bali Process were reportedly set to meet to discuss innovative strategies to combat modern slavery, forced labour and human trafficking. They also seek to prevent exploitation of migrant workers and other vulnerable employees.

McLaren 570GT Review: Grand, But No Touring Car
