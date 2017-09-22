New 'Left Alive' information revealed, game set in Front Mission universe

Not much was known about Square Enix’s upcoming title “Left Alive.” For starters, only a few short teasers were released (see below). However, new details have surfaced courtesy of the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

Thanks to Gematsu’s report and translation of the Japanese magazine, new info on “Left Alive” has come to light. Produced by Shinji Hashimoto of “Front Mission” fame and directed by Toshifumi Nabeshima of the “Armored Core” series, the title has been confirmed to be a third-person shooter based on the Front Mission series.

Gematsu’s translation reveals that there will be three protagonists, who were already shown in the key visual. It seems that players will not be given freedom to choose who they play as. As a matter of fact, the game switches protagonists depending on the need of the story. Regarding the ending, there will only be a single way to conclude the game; however, character outcome all depends on how the player manages their progress.

The action will be set in a Russian city besieged by war. Those familiar with the Front Mission series will welcome the return of Wanzers, walking mech weapons capable of destruction. Some, however, might be disappointed to know two things: first, they will not be able to customise their Wanzers, and second, the gameplay will be stage-based, meaning chances of an open-world adventure are slim. The good news, however, is that some of the robots have been designed by Yoji Shinkawa, well-known for his mechanical robot designs for “Metal Gear” and “Zone of the Ender” games.

Gematsu further reports that development of the game is only halfway done. For more information regarding the magazine translation, check out Gematsu’s page.

A short trailer of "Left Alive" was unveiled during Sony’s Tokyo Game Show this week. The game will be available for PlayStation 4 and PC.

Square Enix / YouTube

Square Enix / YouTube